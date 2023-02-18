Madonna Declares It’s 'Not Her First Day In The Rodeo' After Haters Beg 'Ungrateful' Singer To 'Step Away From The Stage'

Other fans rallied in defense of the award-winning artist and asked haters to see the bigger picture — that Madonna doesn't care what anyone thinks.

"Ya’ll are dumb," an admirer expressed. "It’s not SAD, it’s not a SHAME. What is sad and shameful is the hate she receives for simply BEING HERSELF.🙌❤️🙌. That’s why she is THE QUEEN. Y’all are hung up on her look, her style, her words, her actions, her existence."

"But newsflash!!!!! She had that hate since day one," the supporter of the pop star continued. "Your boring words of judgment will not make a difference in her expression of her own being!!! Keep doing you @madonna love u for life!!!!❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️."