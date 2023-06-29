Madonna Health Scare: Rosie O'Donnell Reveals How Singer Is Doing After Canceling World Tour
Rosie O'Donnell is letting fans breathe after Madonna's shocking health crisis left the Queen of Pop's supporters devastated on Wednesday, June 28.
"She's feeling good 👍🏽," the comedian revealed via Instagram on Thursday, June 29, just hours after Madonna's manager Guy Oseary revealed the singer had been battling a "serious bacterial infection" for several days "in the ICU."
Oseary released a statement on Wednesday afternoon announcing the unfortunate postponement of Madonna's world tour, which was set to kick off on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," the 64-year-old's manager confirmed.
Fans were happy to hear from O'Donnell, 61, who has been a lifelong friend of Madonna ever since the pair bonded on the set of A League of Their Own in 1992.
"Great to hear that Rosie! Thanks for the update! God save the Queen," one admirer commented on The View alum's post, which featured a silly throwback photo of Madonna and O'Donnell stretching on the floor together.
"Bless you for this update. We’ve all been worried. You’re a true friend to our Madge," another fan wrote, as a third added, "thanks so much Rosie, I was very worried about M. I ❤️ her so much. This update made my night. I'm glad she’s gonna [sic] be okay. She’s a fighter but that makes her stronger❤️. You’re such an amazing friend to Madonna and you’re such an amazing person in general. Thank you so much Rosie ❤️."
O'Donnell has stuck by Madonna's side for more than 30 years of the award-winning artist's career, which has been filled with both success and incessant hate from critics.
Recently, O'Donnell spoke out in defense of her pal during an interview published Saturday, April 29, as OK! previously reported.
"You know, Madonna is one of the most famous women in the world and has been my entire lifetime," The Rosie O'Donnell Show star explained of the "Material Girl" singer. "And she would get vitriol at her at the height of her fame."
"She knows who she is, what she wants, what she wants to look like, what she wants to wear, what she wants to say," O'Donnell expressed of Madonna's ability to block out the haters no matter what life throws her way. "I think she’s strong enough to weather whatever complaints people have about her now and for always."