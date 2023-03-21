Madonna Lets Loose On Horseback As She Mocks Haters With Remix Of Her Viral Grammys Speech: Watch

As she presented Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of "Unholy," Madonna rallied for anyone who has been labeled "shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic or dangerous" and informed them, "you are definitely onto something."

"That’s where you make noise. I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there for forging a new paths and taking the heat from all of it. You need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed, you are seen, you are heard, and most of all, you are appreciated," her speech continued.

Madonna has received intense hate for her bizarre behaviors and sultry endeavors throughout almost the entirety of her decades-long career.