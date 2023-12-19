OK Magazine
Madonna Health Shocker: Singer Spent 48 Hours in an 'Induced Coma' While Fighting Bacterial Infection

madonna induced coma bacterial infection icu health scare
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 19 2023, Updated 9:33 a.m. ET

The Celebration Tour has much more to celebrate than four decades of Madonna's music — as she almost wasn't able to take the stage altogether.

Back in June, the Queen of Pop suffered a terrifying health crisis, which left her in the ICU fighting for her life with a "serious" bacterial infection. The 65-year-old incredibly bounced back and was able to kickstart her postponed world tour by October.

madonna induced coma bacterial infection icu health scare
Source: MEGA

Madonna opened up about her recent health woes during her concert on Saturday night, December 16.

Now, at her show in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday night, December 16, Madonna proudly stood before her jam-packed crowd and was finally able to reflect on her life-threatening medical woes just six months after her world turned upside down.

The "Material Girl" singer informed the crowd she was in "an induced coma for 48 hours" after she was rushed to the hospital in June thanks to the help of her friend Shavawn — who just so happened to be in the crowd at Barclays Center during Madonna's emotional speech.

madonna induced coma bacterial infection icu health scare
Source: MEGA

The pop star was placed in a medically-induced coma for 48 hours back in June.

"The fact that I’m here right now is the f------ miracle," Madonna expressed as the crowd erupted into a chorus of cheers. "There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital."

"There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital," Madonna explained of Shavawn in a video shared to social media by a fan in the audience. "I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU ... She saved my life."

madonna induced coma bacterial infection icu health scare
Source: MEGA

The 65-year-old recalled 'passing out on her bathroom floor' before a friend rushed her to the hospital.

While in the coma, it was her Kabbalah teacher who seemed to guide the way for the award-winning artist.

"The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, 'Squeeze my hand,'" Madonna confessed of her time in the medically-induced state of unconsciousness.

madonna induced coma bacterial infection icu health scare
Source: @madonna/Instagram

The singer was able to recover and kickstart her postponed world tour by October.

Upon coming out of her coma, it was her precious offspring — Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella Ciccone — who surrounded her.

"There were a couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me — by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room," the "Hung Up" singer joked.

Source: OK!

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, was the one who first broke news about the pop star's scary health situation via an Instagram statement.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he wrote at the time while announcing the postponement of her ongoing world tour, which had been scheduled to start on July 15 prior to the "Frozen" hitmaker's hospitalization.

