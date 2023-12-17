Madonna Says It's a 'F------ Miracle' She's Onstage After Near-Fatal Health Scare Caused Her to Postpone Celebration Tour
Madonna took time out of her concert on Saturday, December 16, to talk about her near-fatal health scare.
The star — who was found unresponsive in her New York City home in June — told the thousands of fans at the Barclays Center she “had to almost die” to get all six of her children “in one room” together.
The 65-year-old noted she woke up after the incident in the hospital looking at her “scared” kids.
“The fact that I’m here right now is the f------ miracle,” she stated as the crowd erupted in cheers. “There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital.”
“There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital … I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU,” she continued, thanking the mystery woman named Siobhan who “saved [her] life.”
As OK! previously reported, a few days after Madonna was taken to the hospital her manager Guy Oseary shared the tragic news on Instagram.
"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," he wrote. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."
Oseary then shared Madonna’s Celebration Tour, which was supposed to kick off July 18, in Vancouver, would be postponed.
“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he said. "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."
On July 10, the musician shared a video on social media to assure fans she was OK following the scary event.
"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she said. "I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," the mom-of-six noted of her kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10.
"My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," she added. "I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."
The celeb then assured she would be better soon, noting, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I [assure] you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe."