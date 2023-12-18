Madonna Playfully Tells Concertgoer Andy Cohen to Stop Saying 'Bad Things' About Her on 'WWHL': Watch

The TV host was living for the call out, sharing a video of the night on Instagram the next day.

"I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a 'troublemaking queen' by the Queen of Troublemaking," he wrote. "I BOW! Also — go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen."

Cohen also posted a mash-up of clips from Watch What Happens Live in which he praised the mom-of-six to prove his loyalty.