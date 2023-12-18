Madonna Playfully Tells Concertgoer Andy Cohen to Stop Saying 'Bad Things' About Her on 'WWHL': Watch
Madonna paused her concert in Brooklyn to give a humorous shout out to Andy Cohen.
In video footage from the Saturday, December 16, show, the singer can be seen interacting with the Bravo star, who appears to be sitting in one of the front rows at the Barclays Center.
"Andy, if you say one more bad thing about me on your show… you’re gonna get in so much trouble," the superstar, 65, quipped at Cohen. "You little troublemaking queen."
The dad-of-two, 55, smiled and insisted he's a huge fan, mouthing, "I love you," to which Madonna replied, "Yeah, sure. It’s that crazy kind of love. I know about it. I’m addicted to it myself."
The TV host was living for the call out, sharing a video of the night on Instagram the next day.
"I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a 'troublemaking queen' by the Queen of Troublemaking," he wrote. "I BOW! Also — go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen."
Cohen also posted a mash-up of clips from Watch What Happens Live in which he praised the mom-of-six to prove his loyalty.
While the concert went off without a hitch, the blonde beauty caused chaos when she was three hours late to the opening night of her tour on Wednesday, December 13.
The very next day, an eyewitness revealed that the sound went out while she performed 'Don’t Tell Me.'
"The entire Barclays Center went cold," the source spilled. "She sang to silence."
The Grammy winner brushed off the incidents, which were minute compared to her near fatal health complication earlier this year. The ordeal, in which she suffered from a serious bacterial infection, caused her to postpone her tour by several months.
"The fact that I’m here right now is the f------ miracle. There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital," she told the crowd at her December 16 show.
"There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital … I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU," she continued, thanking a mystery woman named Siobhan for saving her life.
Madonna also noted that her children visited her in the hospital, admitting it was one of the only times all six of them were in the same room together.