Madonna Jokes Her Face Is Now 'Cute' After Making Waves For Looking Unrecognizable At The Grammy Awards: Photo
A few weeks after Madonna made headlines for looking unrecognizable while at the 2023 Grammy Awards, she shared an update on her face on Monday, February 20.
"Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol," she captioned a photo of herself via Twitter wearing pigtails, distressed jeans, a black sweatshirt and hat.
Of course, some really enjoyed the 64-year-old taking charge of the narrative. One person wrote, "Trolling or being honest? Doesn’t matter. This is the realest tweet ever. Yes, you do look cute," while another said, "Drag them."
A third person stated, "I love your sense of humor!"
As OK! previously reported, the "Material Girl" songstress made waves when she introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the music show. However, people couldn't help but weigh in on Madonna's face.
"How’s Madonna 64 years old looking like this," one person wrote, while another added, "Why Madonna look like Jigsaw?!"
- Madonna Declares It’s 'Not Her First Day In The Rodeo' After Haters Beg 'Ungrateful' Singer To 'Step Away From The Stage'
- Madonna Kicks Off Tour Rehearsals After Singer 'Shamed' For 'Extortionate' Ticket Prices: 'Let The Games Begin'
- Madonna Declares 'Most Women Get Demolished' As Fans Beg Her To 'Stop This Ridiculous Act': 'You Need Serious Help'
After the ordeal, she clapped back at the trolls and made it very clear she doesn't care what other people think.
"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim Petras], many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera. By a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!" Madonna stated after people came after her for getting too much work done.
"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous," she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come," the musical artist admitted. "In the words of Beyoncé, 'you won’t break my soul.'"
"I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy and most of all enjoying my life," she concluded.