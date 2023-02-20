Madonna Jokes Her Face Is Now 'Cute' After Making Waves For Looking Unrecognizable At The Grammy Awards: Photo

After the ordeal, she clapped back at the trolls and made it very clear she doesn't care what other people think.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim Petras], many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera. By a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!" Madonna stated after people came after her for getting too much work done.

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous," she continued.