'Summer House' Star Sam Feher Insists Madonna 'Wants Her Leftovers' After Singer Goes Public With Josh Popper Romance
Did Summer House's Sam Feher just refer to Madonna as sloppy seconds?
During a recent interview on Monday, April 3, the reality star dished her opinion on the Queen of Pop's recent rumored romance with Josh Popper, who previously had a short-lived fling with Feher that was put on display during an episode of the Bravo show last month.
"Madonna wants my leftovers! Madonna just copied me!" the blonde babe joked to a news publication when asked her thoughts on the apparent relationship between "Material Girl" singer, 64, and Popper, 29.
The 25-year-old sarcastically suggested headlines covering the pop sensation's newest fling should have read: "Madonna copies Sam Feher, 'Summer House’ rookie."
Jokes aside, Feher didn't seem to have any hard feelings toward Madonna or Popper — who she remains pals with since deciding to keep him in the friend zone after his visit to the Hamptons.
Popper and Feher's fling was cut short when the Manhattan-based entrepreneur invited the boxer over to spend the night in the Hamptons. Feher quickly realized she wasn't romantically interested in Popper, causing them to sleep platonically together before he headed back home in the morning.
Regarding Madonna, Feher fully supports the mom-of-six's romance with her son David Banda's boxing coach, however, she admitted she can't confirm or deny an official relationship, as she simply doesn't know the "truth."
"This is not the coolest thing that’s ever happened to Josh — it’s the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me, OK?!" Feher quipped, confessing she and Popper only briefly discussed the matter.
"I mean we messaged about it jokingly of like, 'Oh, if this is true, that’s baller' and he’s very vague," the television personality continued.
"No one knows the truth," she added of herself and mutual friends who similarly lack knowledge on the situation.
Confirmed or not, Feher ensured she is "thrilled for" Popper and holds no bad blood or resentment toward anyone involved.
Madonna and Popper first sparked dating rumors on Wednesday, March 1, after an insider spilled they were an item.
Just one week later, the "Like a Virgin" vocalist seemed to confirm their romance after she shared a photo of the dynamic duo locking lips via her Instagram Story.
Page Six spoke to Feher regarding Madonna and Popper's rumored romance.