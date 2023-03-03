Madonna Questions What Life Is 'Without Friends & Family' After Death Of Brother & Rumored New Romance
Madonna isn't sure where she would be if it wasn't for her loved ones.
“What is life without friends and family?" the Queen of Pop, 64, wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of herself.
Madonna proceeded to post a series of snaps featuring her close pal Tokischa, as well as four of her six children: David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10.
Her eldest kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, and Rocco Ritchie, 22 — did not appear to make the cut for their mother's Thursday, March 2, social media shoutout.
Madonna's gratitude for her friends and family comes after the untimely death of her brother Anthony Ciccone, who recently passed away at the age of 66.
"Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, Expansive Thinking, Outside the Box ... You planted many important seeds," the "Material Girl" singer expressed of her older brother following his death on Saturday, February 25.
Although the siblings had a rocky relationship, Madonna never considered the pair estranged, and even funded the entirety of his stay at the rehabilitation center where he passed, as OK! previously reported.
While it's clear Madonna's heart is full of love for her family and friends, the pop star just might have to make room for one more, as she is rumored to be dating her son's boxing coach, Josh Popper, 29.
The duo's speculated relationship began as a friendly offer from Madonna to "help him promote the gym," a source recently revealed, however, the insider confirmed they wouldn't "rule out any romance in the future."
"He’s a good-looking guy, but Madonna isn’t looking for love at the moment," the source spilled of the award-winning artist, who is perhaps emotionally unavailable due to her brother's death and parting ways with her boyfriend Andrew Darnell, 23, not too long ago.
Currently, Madonna's main focus is "being with her family as they mourn" the loss of their troubled loved one. The mom-of-six is "particularly worried about her dad and is spending time with him," the insider noted.