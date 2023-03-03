Madonna Questions What Life Is 'Without Friends & Family' After Death Of Brother & Rumored New Romance

The duo's speculated relationship began as a friendly offer from Madonna to "help him promote the gym," a source recently revealed, however, the insider confirmed they wouldn't "rule out any romance in the future."

"He’s a good-looking guy, but Madonna isn’t looking for love at the moment," the source spilled of the award-winning artist, who is perhaps emotionally unavailable due to her brother's death and parting ways with her boyfriend Andrew Darnell, 23, not too long ago.

Currently, Madonna's main focus is "being with her family as they mourn" the loss of their troubled loved one. The mom-of-six is "particularly worried about her dad and is spending time with him," the insider noted.