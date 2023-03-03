Is Madonna Dating Her Son's 29-Year-Old Boxing Trainer? They 'Wouldn't Rule Out Any Romance,' Claims Insider
Though cozy Instagram photos of Madonna and boxing trainer Josh Popper, 29, immediately sparked dating rumors, an insider claimed the two are definitely not an item.
Instead, Popper has just been training her son David, 17, and since she was "impressed" by his teachings, "she said she would help him promote the gym."
"He’s up-and-coming and has just appeared in a reality show on Bravo, so he is eager to get attention with Madonna," the source pointed out. "He’s a good-looking guy, but Madonna isn’t looking for love at the moment."
However, the confidante admitted they wouldn't "rule out any romance in the future" for the two.
At the moment, the singer, 64, is focusing on more important matters, such as "being with her family as they mourn" her brother Anthony Ciccone, who died on Friday, February 24, at age 66. The mom-of-six is said to be "particularly worried about her dad and is spending time with him."
Two days after her sibling's passing, she honored him via a social media post, thanking him "for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, Expansive Thinking, Outside the Box."
Madonna also shared he "planted many seeds" for her in terms of pursuing a music career.
Aside from dealing with personal matters, the Grammy winner is in the midst rehearsal mode preparing for the Celebrations Tour, where she promised "to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."
And as OK! reported, to coincide with the trip down memory lane, the superstar is expected to wear a bunch of different costumes she used to rock back in the day!
"Madonna will be reflecting on her entire career in the tour and that won’t just be the music — it will be the clothes too. She wants to wear updated versions of her most recognizable outfits and the cone bra is at the top of the list," a source told a publication. "She has been a trailblazer with her fashion and is getting a lot of her designer friends involved in helping her."
Page Six reported on the nature of Madonna and Popper's relationship.