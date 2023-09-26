Madonna Looks Healthy as She Dances and Celebrates Son David's Birthday: Watch
Madonna looks to be in good spirits!
On Tuesday, September 26, the singer, 65, who was hospitalized earlier this year due to a "serious bacterial infection," posted a video of herself having a fun night out with her family to celebrate her son's birthday.
"Happy 18th Birthday David Banda! Tribal Name -Senzangakhona- . Descendant of the Ngoni Tribe.! It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since We met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage!Your name means 'Speak the truth'! I couldn’t think of a better name for an artist! You are growing into a truly remarkable human being! We are all so proud or you! ♥️🇲🇼. You light up like the brightest star! ⭐️⭐️⭐️," the 65-year-old pop star captioned a video of herself having a great time at the shindig.
Of course, people loved seeing Madonna so carefree after dealing with health issues these last few months. One person wrote, "Ok but you look so good?????" while another said, "Happy Birthday David! Great job @madonna what a remarkable human you are for being his mom. #CelebrationOfLife 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼."
A third person added, "It's so good to see you dancing."
As OK! previously reported, in August, the singer gushed about her life amid her health woes.
"It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! 🎉🎉🎉," she wrote alongside of a video of herself with family and friends. "I'm So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️."
Due to Madonna's illness, she was forced to postpone her upcoming tour, but according to an insider, she's back and better than ever.
"She is very much still in recovery, but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals," the insider said of the shows, which begin in London in October and end in Mexico in April of next year.
- Madonna 'Would Love' for Britney Spears to Come on Tour With Her After Recent Split From Sam Asghari
- Madonna Declares She's 'Lucky to Be Alive' While Partying It Up for Her 65th Birthday After Hospitalization: Watch
- Madonna Resumes Tour Rehearsals After Singer Was Found Unresponsive at New York Venue: 'She's Very Much Still in Recovery'
One month earlier in July, Madonna also raved about how her inner circle supported her, including her children.
"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving... but when the chips were down my children really showed up for me," the Grammy winner said, referring to Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference ... so did the love and support from my friends," she added.