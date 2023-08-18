Madonna Declares She's 'Lucky to Be Alive' While Partying It Up for Her 65th Birthday After Hospitalization: Watch

On July 30, the superstar shared how grateful she felt for the ongoing support amid her struggles.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving... but when the chips were down my children really showed up for me," the Grammy winner gushed, referring to Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10.

"I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference ... so did the love and support from my friends," she added.