Madonna Declares She's 'Lucky to Be Alive' While Partying It Up for Her 65th Birthday After Hospitalization: Watch

Source: @madonna/instagram
By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Madonna is back and better than ever!

Following a scary hospitalization for a bacterial infection — which resulted in her postponing her world — the star took to Instagram on Friday, August 18, to mark her 65th birthday, which occurred two days earlier.

madonna
Source: mega

In late June, Madonna was reportedly found unconscious while rehearsing for her tour.

"It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! 🎉🎉🎉," she gushed alongside a video of herself grooving with family and friends. "I'm So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️."

The clip also depicted her eating dinner, showcasing new outfits and enjoying a boat ride.

The glam montage comes a few days after an insider claimed she's been back in the studio to prep for her concerts.

"She is very much still in recovery, but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals," the insider noted of the shows, which begin in London in October and end in Mexico in April of next year.

The string of performances were originally slated to kick off mid-July.

madonna lucky alive partying th birthday hospitalization watch
Source: mega

Madonna said she's ready to give her fans "a well deserved celebration!" when she hits the road.

On July 30, the superstar shared how grateful she felt for the ongoing support amid her struggles.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving... but when the chips were down my children really showed up for me," the Grammy winner gushed, referring to Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10.

"I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference ... so did the love and support from my friends," she added.

Meanwhile, some believe the music icon's medical scare was faked due to low ticket sales.

"Her sickness is a ruse, and the real reason she canceled the tour is because her tour sales were dismal," the source alleged to RadarOnline.com.

The source also claimed she'll now be playing at smaller venues, as Madonna has sadly realized her popularity isn't what it used to be.

