Madonna Resumes Tour Rehearsals After Singer Was Found Unresponsive at New York Venue: 'She's Very Much Still in Recovery'
Madonna is ready to "Back That Up To The Beat" once again after an intense health scare resulted in the postponement of her highly-anticipated world tour.
The Queen of Pop reportedly resumed tour rehearsals in preparation for the European leg of The Celebration Tour, set to begin in October — nearly two months after she was found unresponsive at the New York venue where she had been practicing ahead of the tour's originally planned start date of Saturday, July 15.
"She is very much still in recovery, but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals," a source revealed to a news publication on Monday, August 14.
"Not only has she hired the Coliseum in New York but she’s also hired out a second venue in London for the final week of dress rehearsals," the insider explained in reference to the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, N.Y., where the "Material Girl" singer had been working "strenuously" for 12 hours a day before collapsing on Saturday, June 24, and being rushed to the hospital.
As for why Madonna reserved the London venue, the source explained: "Normally, she would like to have the final week in the same venue she kicks off in, but due to Blink-182's comeback gigs at the O2, her team won’t be able to get access until the day before."
It seems Madonna's "road to recovery" has been successful thus far, as there is officially less than two months before she is set to take the stage in England's capital on Saturday, October 14.
The Celebration Tour was one of the first things on the 64-year-old's mind when she came to consciousness in the hospital, Madonna explained in a heartfelt message to fans on Monday, July 10.
While, of course, the very first thought involved her six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10 — her second thought was admittedly about her fans.
"I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone," Madonna expressed in the statement shared via Instagram, confirming the new plan to begin the tour in October.
The Sun spoke to a source claiming Madonna had resumed tour rehearsals.