Madonna Looks Happy and Healthy Alongside Daughters Backstage at Beyoncé's Concert: Photos
Queens supporting queens! Madonna seemed to have a blast at the Beyoncé concert with her daughters on Sunday, July 30, just one month after she was found unconscious and hospitalized with a "serious bacterial infection."
On Tuesday, August 1, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share some highlights of her family outing to Beyoncé's show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
"Thank You Queen B. for magnificent show! My daughter were enthralled! We love you!" Madonna wrote alongside a picture shared to her Instagram Story of Beyoncé's shout-out to the 64-year-old during the concert following the mom-of-six's recent health scare.
During Beyoncé's performance of "Break My Soul" — which she released "The Queens Remix" of with Madonna in 2022 — the "Renaissance" singer paused to express warm wishes to the "Like a Virgin" vocalist while walking across the stage, stating: "Big shout-out to the queen. Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you."
Madonna proceeded to share some highlights from the fun-fulled evening —including a selfie with one of her twin daughters, Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10.
The pop star also uploaded a snap capturing the ladies' true excitement about the concert, as Madonna posed with her mouth wide open alongside the twins and her 17-year-old daughter, Mercy James — who all sported the same ecstatic facial expression.
After the show, Madonna and her daughters headed backstage to see Beyoncé and her 6-year-old daughter, Rumi — who fans couldn't believe had gotten so big!
Madonna and Beyoncé's fans were thrilled to see the two icons and their families together, and took to social media to share their reactions.
"Omg two mothers and music legends," one person wrote via Twitter, as another added, "They look so beautiful and stunning together."
"The amount of history and records broken represented here...whew," a third fan stated of the award-winning artists, while a fourth user added, "Love it when legends join. Major slay."
While Madonna seemed content in the audience at Beyoncé's concert, she likely remains a bit bummed after she had to postpone the U.S. portion of her highly-anticipated world tour due to her recent hospitalization.