Fans Jump To Madonna's Defense After 'Judgmental Jealous Losers' Feel 'Disgusted' By Singer's 'Trashy' Topless Photos
Madonna’s army of supporters have finally rallied to defend her against the incessant hate she receives.
The “Material Girl” singer started her week off strong by posting a seductive series of topless photos to Instagram on Monday, November 14, with the caption, “🐱in the bag.”
Madonna proactively posed in a black lingerie corset — which only covered her abdominal area — and cheeky lace underwear as she held a caution tape-wrapped Balenciaga handbag in front of her nude breasts.
BON VOYAGE! MADONNA JET SETS INTO NYC AFTER BEGGING FANS TO 'STOP BULLYING HER FOR ENJOYING LIFE'
The mother-of-six accessorized with layered chunky necklaces, black futuristic sunglasses, fishnet glove and thigh high tights as her auburn-colored locks fell down in crimped waves.
In one image, the 64-year-old intimately bit down on the purse’s handle, while in another, she stuck her backside toward the camera as her bag covered most of her behind.
MADONNA ATTENDS KENDRICK LAMAR CONCERT AFTER 50 CENT ACCUSED HER OF USING 'RAP MUSIC FOR CLOUT'
Fans were quickly “heartbroken to see all the hate in the comments” of Madonna’s sexy shoot, with one hurt supporter stating, “Go ahead you little judgmental jealous losers! Artists are not here to act according to your expectations. Would you mock David Bowie for aging?”
“People despise a woman who refuses to grow old gracefully," another admirer of the pop sensation wrote. "Madonna has never done what others wanted & I love that she won't be a respectable 'granny' for them now.”
“Madonna is the most kind beautiful caring person. Some of you people should be ashamed of yourselves with bullying Madonna. Some of you people call yourselves so-called fans and you criticize her on what she does [and] what song she should [do]," a third fan chimed in with a lengthy statement of support. "[Also on] how she dresses and her image on how she looks. Enough is enough with bullying. Don't like it then unfollow simple as that. Us true fans love you Madonna ❤️❤️."
Other followers were not as thrilled to see her NSFW photos and flushed out their thoughts in Madonna's comments section.
"Everyone says she is living her best life, and we should all mind our business; but that’s the complete opposite of wtf is happening here. Her entire life is a desperate attempt to get attention, and she puts her desperation on social media just waiting to be either judged or praised," one user stated. "That’s not living. That’s just sad. 🤷🏻♀️. Plus, when you put things up on the internet for shock value, you’re going to get a response, and it won’t always be what you want to hear."
“You need to stop... and stop trying to be something you are not," added another individual. "No need to try, you’re already an icon. Now you just look like you’re trying to be 20 years old.”