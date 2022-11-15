Fans Jump To Madonna's Defense After 'Judgmental Jealous Losers' Feel 'Disgusted' By Singer's 'Trashy' Topless Photos

Other followers were not as thrilled to see her NSFW photos and flushed out their thoughts in Madonna's comments section.

"Everyone says she is living her best life, and we should all mind our business; but that’s the complete opposite of wtf is happening here. Her entire life is a desperate attempt to get attention, and she puts her desperation on social media just waiting to be either judged or praised," one user stated. "That’s not living. That’s just sad. 🤷🏻‍♀️. Plus, when you put things up on the internet for shock value, you’re going to get a response, and it won’t always be what you want to hear."

“You need to stop... and stop trying to be something you are not," added another individual. "No need to try, you’re already an icon. Now you just look like you’re trying to be 20 years old.”