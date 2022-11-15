Bon Voyage! Madonna Jet Sets Into NYC After Begging Fans To 'Stop Bullying Her For Enjoying Life'

At some point during her travel endeavors, the Queen of Pop shared a message with her Instagram followers. The post featured a diva-like selfie of the star and featured the words "stop bullying Madonna for enjoying her life" in large yellow text.

MADONNA ATTENDS KENDRICK LAMAR CONCERT AFTER 50 CENT ACCUSED HER OF USING 'RAP MUSIC FOR CLOUT'

The 64-year-old's plea for incessant hate to end comes after both famed rapper 50 Cent and endless social media trolls deemed the "Material Girl" singer a "grandma" who constantly craves attention.