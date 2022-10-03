Pink Hair, Don't Care! Madonna Arrives At NYC Airport With Youthful New Hairstyle
New hair, who's this? Madonna soared into John F. Kennedy airport in New York City with a fun and frisky hot pink hairstyle on Sunday, October 2.
The Queen of Pop flew into fall with a new colored look, "millennial pink," which deemed its name because of its sky-rocketed popularity among the younger generation.
Although having previously rocked a hot pink hairdo, Madonna switched to an auburn-tinted style over the last few weeks while promoting her music video and duet single "Hung Up On Tokischa."
The iconic superstar was dressed for the warmer weather as she layered a cozy graphic sweatshirt beneath a black hooded puffer vest. Madonna finished off her airport outfit with loose-fitted black trousers and a large matching duffle bag.
Her newly dyed hair fell perfectly around her face in loose waves as she matched her lip color to the pretty pink hairstyle.
Later in the day, the young-minded pop star shared her fresh locks with her Instagram followers, adding, "say it enough and you make it come true," as an inspirational caption to a video of her lip syncing.
The clip was a repost from Madonna's TikTok account and portrayed the mother-of-six mouthing a viral sound, stating, "let me tell you, I am in a fantastic mood."
Fans of the "Material Girl" singer left loving compliments for the star in her comments section, with one writing, "I ❤️ this look on Madonna‼️👍🏼👏🏼."
"Omg, you look so GOOD!! 😍😍," commented one supporter, while another added, "you’re looking fantastic Queen M!! And welcome back gorgeous!"
This isn't the first time the 64-year-old has been seen keeping up with the younger generation's ways, as Madonna's current boyfriend is just 23 years old.
During one of the "Like A Prayer" vocalist's last visits to the Big Apple, she was seen packing on the PDA with her new man, Andrew Darnell.
“They were definitely smooching,” spilled a source regarding the couple's time at Manhattan's hotspot restaurant Mister French. “She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth.”
