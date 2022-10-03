OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Madonna
OK LogoNEWS

Pink Hair, Don't Care! Madonna Arrives At NYC Airport With Youthful New Hairstyle

pink hair dont care madonna arrives at nyc airport with youthful new hairstyle pp
Source: @madonna/instagram
By:

Oct. 3 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

New hair, who's this? Madonna soared into John F. Kennedy airport in New York City with a fun and frisky hot pink hairstyle on Sunday, October 2.

The Queen of Pop flew into fall with a new colored look, "millennial pink," which deemed its name because of its sky-rocketed popularity among the younger generation.

Article continues below advertisement
pink hair dont care madonna arrives at nyc airport with youthful new hairstyle
Source: @madonna/instagram

Although having previously rocked a hot pink hairdo, Madonna switched to an auburn-tinted style over the last few weeks while promoting her music video and duet single "Hung Up On Tokischa."

The iconic superstar was dressed for the warmer weather as she layered a cozy graphic sweatshirt beneath a black hooded puffer vest. Madonna finished off her airport outfit with loose-fitted black trousers and a large matching duffle bag.

A COOL MOM? MADONNA SHOWS OFF HER BACKSIDE DURING 17-YEAR-OLD SON'S BIRTHDAY PARTY

Her newly dyed hair fell perfectly around her face in loose waves as she matched her lip color to the pretty pink hairstyle.

Article continues below advertisement
pink hair dont care madonna arrives at nyc airport with youthful new hairstyle
Source: @madonna/instagram

Later in the day, the young-minded pop star shared her fresh locks with her Instagram followers, adding, "say it enough and you make it come true," as an inspirational caption to a video of her lip syncing.

OFF THE RAILS! MADONNA PASSIONATELY TONGUE KISSES TOKISCHA & PROVOCATIVELY SMOKES CIGARETTES IN NEW MUSIC VIDEO

The clip was a repost from Madonna's TikTok account and portrayed the mother-of-six mouthing a viral sound, stating, "let me tell you, I am in a fantastic mood."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Fans of the "Material Girl" singer left loving compliments for the star in her comments section, with one writing, "I ❤️ this look on Madonna‼️👍🏼👏🏼."

"Omg, you look so GOOD!! 😍😍," commented one supporter, while another added, "you’re looking fantastic Queen M!! And welcome back gorgeous!"

Article continues below advertisement
pink hair dont care madonna arrives at nyc airport with youthful new hairstyle
Source: @madonna/instagram

This isn't the first time the 64-year-old has been seen keeping up with the younger generation's ways, as Madonna's current boyfriend is just 23 years old.

During one of the "Like A Prayer" vocalist's last visits to the Big Apple, she was seen packing on the PDA with her new man, Andrew Darnell.

“They were definitely smooching,” spilled a source regarding the couple's time at Manhattan's hotspot restaurant Mister French. “She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth.”

Daily Mail reported Madonna's sighting at JFK airport.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.