Pink Hair, Don't Care! Madonna Arrives At NYC Airport With Youthful New Hairstyle

Although having previously rocked a hot pink hairdo, Madonna switched to an auburn-tinted style over the last few weeks while promoting her music video and duet single "Hung Up On Tokischa."

The iconic superstar was dressed for the warmer weather as she layered a cozy graphic sweatshirt beneath a black hooded puffer vest. Madonna finished off her airport outfit with loose-fitted black trousers and a large matching duffle bag.

Her newly dyed hair fell perfectly around her face in loose waves as she matched her lip color to the pretty pink hairstyle.