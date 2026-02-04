Madonna Shows Off Her Cleavage in Lace Dress as She Dances Around: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna is not slowing down! The Queen of Pop grabbed attention after posting a steamy Instagram video of herself dancing in a sheer lace dress that left little to the imagination. In the clip, which was set to her song “Thief of Hearts,” Madonna moved confidently to the beat while putting her cleavage front and center. She completed the bold look with fishnet tights, a leopard-print coat and dark sunglasses that added extra edge.

Source: @madonna/Instagram Madonna shared a revealing dance video on Instagram.

“Hearts are meant to be broken…… 💔,” she captioned the post, giving the sultry moment a dramatic twist that immediately caught fans’ attention.

The 67-year-old appeared completely at ease as she swayed, posed and leaned into the rebellious energy she’s known for. Her blonde hair fell in loose waves, and the daring outfit fit perfectly with the provocative style she has embraced throughout her career.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with love. “🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “You’ve already stolen my heart!” “Only Madonna to make me dance,” a third shared. “Let’s go! 🔥,” a fourth added.

The post comes just months after Madonna showed off her natural beauty in a nearly makeup-free selfie while celebrating Hanukkah with her much-younger boyfriend, Akeem Morris, and her children. The “Material Girl” singer shared the moment on her Instagram Stories on December 20. In the photo, she wore a silky, lingerie-inspired top and puckered her rosy pink lips for the camera.

Source: @madonna/Instagram The singer wore a sheer lace dress with fishnet tights.

Romance rumors between Madonna and Morris first started in July 2024, when the “Like A Virgin” singer posted a photo with the soccer player. One month later, she followed it up with a playful shirtless snap of the Jamaican athlete smiling behind her, captioned, “Hot Fun in The Summer Time………🔥.”

The pair continued to fuel speculation in December 2024 when they were spotted walking together in New York City, though they kept things low-key at the time. By December 26, they made things official, cozying up together during Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations.

Source: @akkmorris/Instagram Madonna has been linked to Akeem Morris since 2024.

According to an insider, Madonna is in charge of her man. "Madonna spoils Akeem with clothes and gifts and first-class travel, but everything is always on her terms," the source spilled. "She’s very strict with everyone in her life and just because he’s sharing her bed he doesn’t get a pass."

Source: MEGA An insider said Madonna keeps firm rules in her relationship.