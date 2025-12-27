or
Madonna, 67, Goes Makeup-Free for Hanukkah Celebration With Boyfriend Akeem Morris, 29, and Her Kids

Source: @madonna/Instagram; @akkmorris/Instagram

Madonna went make-up free while celebrating Hanukkah with boyfriend Akeem Morris and her children.

Dec. 26 2025, Published 8:13 p.m. ET

Madonna showed off her natural beauty in a nearly makeup-free selfie while celebrating Hanukkah with her much-younger boyfriend, Akeem Morris and her children.

The “Material Girl” singer took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 20, sharing a striking photo of herself dressed in a silk lingerie-like top, her rosy pink lips puckered up for the camera.

image of Madonna celebrated Hanukkah with boyfriend Akeem Morris and her kids.
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna celebrated Hanukkah with boyfriend Akeem Morris and her kids.

In another post, the 67-year-old icon featured Morris, 29, alongside her 13-year-old twins, Stella and Estere, sitting at a dinner table filled with festive food and two menorahs.

Source: @madonna/Instagram

The star shared a nearly makeup-free selfie on Instagram.

While the Grammy winner’s other childrenLourdes, 29, Rocco, 25, David, 20, and Mercy, 19 — were absent from the celebration, the twins appeared to be in high spirits.

Madonna and Morris first sparked romance rumors in July 2024 when the “Like A Virgin” singer shared a photo with the soccer player on Instagram. In August, she followed up with a playful shirtless snap that showcased the Jamaican athlete smiling behind her, captioned, “Hot Fun in The Summer Time………🔥.”

Source: @akkmorris/Instagram

Madonna continues to share glimpses of their relationship online.

The couple fueled speculation further in December when they were spotted walking in New York City, though they kept their affection private at the time.

By December 26, they confirmed their relationship while cozying up together for Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations.

Source: @akkmorris/Instagram

The couple confirmed their romance during the holidays.

Despite keeping some aspects of their relationship under wraps, the pair hasn’t shied away from public affection. Photographed bundled up together in NYC in February, Madonna also celebrated her 67th birthday with Morris in Italy last August.

The “Vogue” singer frequently shares glimpses of their romance, including moments of dancing and joy during their travels across Europe.

According to the insider, Madonna loves to keep her man happy.

"Madonna spoils Akeem with clothes and gifts and first-class travel, but everything is always on her terms," the source spilled. "She’s very strict with everyone in her life and just because he’s sharing her bed he doesn’t get a pass."

Madonna has really laid down the law when it comes to his daily schedule. "That means he has to go to sleep when she does, get up when she does, eat the same diet as she does, he’s banned from watching T.V. and she doesn’t like him to be on his phone unless he’s doing something for her," the insider claimed.

