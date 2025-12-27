Madonna, 67, Goes Makeup-Free for Hanukkah Celebration With Boyfriend Akeem Morris, 29, and Her Kids

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna showed off her natural beauty in a nearly makeup-free selfie while celebrating Hanukkah with her much-younger boyfriend, Akeem Morris and her children. The “Material Girl” singer took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 20, sharing a striking photo of herself dressed in a silk lingerie-like top, her rosy pink lips puckered up for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @madonna/Instagram Madonna celebrated Hanukkah with boyfriend Akeem Morris and her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

In another post, the 67-year-old icon featured Morris, 29, alongside her 13-year-old twins, Stella and Estere, sitting at a dinner table filled with festive food and two menorahs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @madonna/Instagram The star shared a nearly makeup-free selfie on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Grammy winner’s other children — Lourdes, 29, Rocco, 25, David, 20, and Mercy, 19 — were absent from the celebration, the twins appeared to be in high spirits. Madonna and Morris first sparked romance rumors in July 2024 when the “Like A Virgin” singer shared a photo with the soccer player on Instagram. In August, she followed up with a playful shirtless snap that showcased the Jamaican athlete smiling behind her, captioned, “Hot Fun in The Summer Time………🔥.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @akkmorris/Instagram Madonna continues to share glimpses of their relationship online.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The couple fueled speculation further in December when they were spotted walking in New York City, though they kept their affection private at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

By December 26, they confirmed their relationship while cozying up together for Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @akkmorris/Instagram The couple confirmed their romance during the holidays.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite keeping some aspects of their relationship under wraps, the pair hasn’t shied away from public affection. Photographed bundled up together in NYC in February, Madonna also celebrated her 67th birthday with Morris in Italy last August.