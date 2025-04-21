or
Madonna Sits on Young Boyfriend Akeem Morris' Lap as Couple Celebrates Easter With Singer's Kids: Photos

Photo of Madonna and Akeem Morris, picture of Madonna and her twins.
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna, 66, and Akeem Morris, 28, were first linked romantically in July 2024.

April 21 2025, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Madonna had a loved-up Easter with her boyfriend and family!

The Queen of Pop, 66, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 20, to document how she celebrated the holiday in the United Kingdom with Akeem Morris, 28, and at least three of her six kids: Lourdes Leon, 28, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 19, Mercy James, 19, and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, 12.

madonna sits boyfriend akeem morris lap celebrates easter kids photos
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna celebrated Easter with her kids and boyfriend.

"Easter weekend looked like……..🐰🐰 Spending time with friends and family, Watching Chelsea lose to Legia Warszawa. 😩 and seeing an Incredible Artist named @selfesteemselfesteem perform!! 🇬🇧," she wrote alongside several sweet snaps of herself posing with Akeem and her children.

The first photo in Madonna's Instagram carousel of images included a precious picture of the "Material Girl" singer and her twin daughters.

madonna sits boyfriend akeem morris lap celebrates easter kids photos
Source: @madonna/Instagram

The singer posted pictures with her son Rocco Ritchie, 24, and twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, 12.

In the snap, Madonna could be seen holding Estere and Stella's heads as all three of them wore bunny ears and smiled at the camera.

The second photo showcased Madonna and her eldest son, Rocco — whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie — standing in front of an art painting.

madonna sits boyfriend akeem morris lap celebrates easter kids photos
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna and Akeem Morris reportedly split in October 2024 before reconciling earlier this year.

Things got a bit steamy in the third photo, as Madonna sat on her much-younger boyfriend's lap while wearing a black lace lingerie top, a pinstripe jacket and fishnet tights.

Akeem was also dressed in black as he smiled wide and had his hand gripped around Madonna's thigh.

During her Easter weekend in the U.K., Madonna also spent time with Grammy-winning DJ Honey Dijon and choreographer Damien Jalet, according to one of the pictures included in her upload.

In her loaded Instagram post, Madonna snapped a selfie with her man while holding his hand and also took another picture with her twin girls.

madonna sits boyfriend akeem morris lap celebrates easter kids photos
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna and her man have an almost 40-year age gap.

It's unclear if Lourdes, David or Mercy participated in their family's festivities, as they were not seen in any photos.

Madonna's holiday weekend with Akeem comes as things seem to be heating up between the two after a brief rumored split last year.

"Madonna has fully integrated Akeem into her life and family, he’s with her all the time. Fortunately for her kids, he actually fits in really well with the family dynamic," a source recently dished to Life & Style of the Jamaican soccer star. "He’s very respectful of all her kids and doesn’t try to throw his weight around or ever tell them what to do."

The confidante also claimed Madonna's kids don't care about her and Akeem's age gap, noting: "It might sound really awkward considering he’s the same age as Lourdes, but they’re all so used to their mom having a much younger boyfriend that it doesn’t faze any of them."

