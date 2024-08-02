OK Magazine
Madonna, 65, Goes Topless as She Cuddles Up to Mystery Man in Risqué Photos

madonna topless
Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Madonna went topless in a new set of photos on Instagram.

Aug. 2 2024, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

Madonna isn't afraid to flaunt what she's got!

In new photos, posted to Instagram on Friday, August 2, the pop star, 65, looked radiant as she posed topless for her followers. "Hot Fun in The Summer Time………🔥," she captioned a carousel of pictures.

In a few selfies, the "Material Girl" songstress covered up her assets while showing off her jewelry and covering her chest with her hands.

madonna posts topless pics on instagram pp
Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Madonna cuddled up to a mystery man in the photos.

Of course, people went crazy over the snaps. One person wrote, "Girl, these pictures are giving me heart palpitations 😍," while another said, "YOU are so hot because you are so many other incredible things too. ♥️ Missed you on here!"

A third person added, "I wish I had the confidence to take pics like these 🥲 You look beautiful, Madonna!"

madonna posts topless pics on instagram
Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Madonna went topless on social media.

The blonde beauty, who also posed with a mysterious man, might have been wanting attention, as she is apparently single following her split from Josh Popper earlier this year.

“Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out," a source told The Sun. “There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other."

"At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends," the insider added.

madonna posts topless pics instagram
Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Madonna and Josh Popper apparently split this year.

Madonna
Prior to their split, Popper seemed like a good person for Madonna to lean on, especially after she was hospitalized last June for a severe bacterial infection that could have taken her life.

"The consensus among Madonna's friends who really care about her wellbeing and check in on her every week is that despite the age difference, Josh is a positive influence on Madonna," the insider noted. "He's protective of her, and there's no indication at all that he's after her money."

As OK! previously reported, Madonna is grateful to be alive after the health scare took a toll on her.

madonna posts topless pics instagram
Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Madonna is grateful to be alive after she landed in the hospital last year.

"Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler," she captioned some photos in July.

"I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful! ♥️🧨🔥," she concluded.

