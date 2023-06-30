Madonna Seen Out and About in NYC 1 Day Before Singer Was Hospitalized for Health Crisis
Madonna was fine until she wasn't.
The Queen of Pop was spotted strolling through the streets of New York City on Friday, June 23, just one day before the 64-year-old was rushed to the hospital after she "collapsed" unresponsive with a "serious bacterial infection."
Madonna seemed fine on Friday when she visited the Karl Lagerfeld exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with her assistant and one of her backup dancers, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The "Material Girl" singer attempted to keep a low profile, sporting a baseball cap, sunglasses, a black long-sleeved shirt, black sweatpants with flowers on the legs, white Nike sneakers and a black sweatshirt tied around her waist.
Madonna's long blonde hair was tied tightly in two braids, and she had a crossbody bag strapped across her chest.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-six has allegedly been battling a fever for more than a month, however, the "Like a Virgin" singer pretended everything was just fine due to fear of her team canceling The Celebration Tour, which has since been postponed.
News broke on Wednesday, June 28, that Madonna's highly-anticipated world tour had been put to an indefinite halt due to the pop star's ongoing health crisis.
"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, revealed via a statement shared to his Instagram Story.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he added. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."
"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he informed Madonna's fans.
Madonna has since returned home, where she is recovering — but is in no way out of the woods, as OK! reported.
The "Hung Up" vocalist is reportedly "vomiting uncontrollably" and can't manage to get out of bed, as symptoms of the intense infection continue to attack her immune system.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Madonna visiting the Karl Lagerfeld exhibit.