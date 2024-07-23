Alicia Silverstone Shares Topless Throwback Photos From When She Was Pregnant With Son Bear, 13
Alicia Silverstone isn't afraid to show some skin!
On Monday, July 22, the actress posted a few head-turning photos from when she was pregnant with son Bear, 13, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki in 2011.
"Reminiscing being pregnant with Bear," the actress, 47, captioned the upload. "I loved it so much! What a sweet time in my life...🤰#MondayMemories."
Silverstone also told fans to check out her book The Kind Mama if they're "interested in knowing more" about her pregnancy and fertility journey.
The first snap showed the blonde beauty covering her chest while wearing nothing but gray sweatpants, fully exposing her growing stomach, while a few of the images pictured her in a bra and sweats out in the yard.
Fans loved the post, with some of them relating to only wearing comfy clothes during their own pregnancies.
"This maternity style 🙃 very much like mine was 😂," one woman quipped in the comments section.
"You look so adorable in these pics! Truly happy, and it looks good on you!" raved another supporter, with a third writing, "You looked beautiful ♥️ I loved it so much too! It goes by too fast…"
Silverstone has ruffled feathers with her openness, especially when it comes to her untraditional parenting style, as she revealed in 2022 that her then 11-year-old son slept in her bed.
"I'm a natural mama. And I just do what's natural," the Clueless lead explained on a podcast. "I'm a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and scared of love. If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals, if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten. So, it's not ideal for the baby to be over there."
While it's unclear if her ex follows her technique, Silverstone is also against punishing or grounding her only child — though she claimed he has rarely acted out anyway.
"Because of the healthy lifestyle that we lead, he didn’t go through terrible twos and terrible threes. There wasn’t really much of that," she insisted to People in 2020. "When you’re really meeting their needs, and you really understand what they want and need … I didn’t find any of that."
"There have been moments where there were things we had to redirect and correct, of course, but it just wasn’t the fight that you hear about," she added. "… The most I have to say is, ‘No thank you, Bear.' And he goes, ‘Okay.’ … That’s my reprimanding."