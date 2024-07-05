OK Magazine
Madonna Cozies Up to Young Mystery Man as She Celebrates 1 Year Since 'Life-Threatening' Health Scare

A photo of Madonna wearing a red dress.
Source: @madonna/instagram
By:

Jul. 5 2024, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Madonna got up close and comfortable with a new man during 4th of July festivities!

On Friday, July 5, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos that featured herself and friends as she celebrated her good health one year after being hospitalized for a severe bacterial infection.

madonna
Source: @madonna/instagram

Madonna held a mystery man's arm.

"Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler," she captioned the snapshots.

"I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful! ♥️🧨🔥," she concluded.

madonna
Source: @madonna/instagram

Madonna and the younger man watched fireworks together.

Fans flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the "Like a Virgin" singer.

"Lets talk about Madonna being 65 years old and still living her best life like she’s 25 years old," one user penned, and another chimed in, "What a difference a year can make! Heck, what a different a f------ minute can make!! YOU ARE a Miracle!!"

A third person gushed, "So glad all of this is over now!!! You look A A A Amazing and we love youuuuuuuuu."

madonna
Source: @madonna/instagram

Madonna kicked up a leg while lounging on a leather sofa.

Madonna
Madonna dazzled in a deep red, strapless bodysuit, but most interestingly, she was accompanied by a young man that she wasn't afraid to get touchy-feely with in the series of snaps.

One picture revealed her holding the man's arm and another showed Madonna and the mystery man standing very close together as they enjoyed drinks and watched the fireworks.

A spicier photo showed the "Vogue" singer draped across one of his legs on a black leather sofa as he leaned over her and placed a hand on her chest.

madonna
Source: @madonna/instagram

The younger man put a hand on her chest as she rest on the leather sofa.

This comes just over a month after OK! reported she'd called it quits with her ex Josh Popper, 30.

"Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out," a source dished back in May.

Source: OK!

"There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other," the source added. "At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends."

