'Isn't That Sad?': Cyndi Lauper 'Didn't Like' That She Was Pitted Against Madonna
Cyndi Lauper wishes there was more girl power back during the height of her fame.
In a new interview, the singer touched on her dynamic with Madonna, as a reporter noted the two women were once "pitted against each other."
"Yeah, isn't that sad?" Lauper replied. "There can only be room for one? What the h--- was that? I didn't like it."
Though the mom-of-one, 70, never had ill will toward the "Material Girl" vocalist, 65, she admitted she never tried to befriend her either.
"I didn't think she liked me that much," Lauper confessed.
Lauper added that when she dyed her hair blonde like the mother-of-six, she added a spot of black so fans "know the difference between the two of us."
Madonna has been caught in the headlines quite a lot recently due to her Celebration World Tour, as multiple fans have filed lawsuits against her in regards to the show.
Earlier this spring, two attendees at one of her Brooklyn concerts sued her for "wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices" after she began the show two hours late.
Since the performance didn't end until around 1 a.m., the two fans were "confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing and/or increased public and private transportation costs." They also complained that the late timing interfered with them having to "get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day."
The superstar asked for the court to dismiss the class action lawsuit, stating that having to get up early doesn't constitute as an "injury."
The Grammy winner was sued again last month, with one concert attendee claiming the show he witnessed was too sexual. In the filing, he said he was "forced" to watch "pornography without warning" and "topless women on stage simulating s-- acts," referring to the singer's dancers.
He also noted that the venue's air conditioning was turned off, which caused him to become ill. The fan claimed Madonna was aware the crowd was getting too hot, but instead of trying to fix the situation, she encouraged them to just take off their clothes to cool down.
The lawsuits come after the music icon had to postpone her tour due to a nasty bacterial infection that left her hospitalized.
At one of her concerts, the Queen of Pop called the situation a "near-death experience."
"It was pretty scary — obviously I didn’t know for four days because I was in an induced coma, but when I woke up, the first word I said was, 'No,'" she recalled. "I’m pretty sure God was saying to me, ‘You wanna come with us? You wanna come with me, you wanna go this way?’ And I said, 'No. No!'"
E! News spoke to Lauper about Madonna.