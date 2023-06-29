Madonna Returns Home From Hospital, Singer's 2 Sons Arrive at Her NYC Apartment: Photos

Pal Rosie O'Donnell assured fans earlier today that Madge was "feeling good," and several other celebrities have sent their well-wishes.

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who has never met the music icon, took to TikTok to express her disappointment over social media users cracking jokes about Madonna's medical woes.

"I don’t know her, but I love her and I want to defend her. I don’t like how people are already piling on and sort of making fun of her being obviously quite ill or collapsed," she stated. "We don’t know anything yet, but I’m going to be honest, I think a lot of it is ageism and misogyny,"