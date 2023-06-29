Madonna Returns Home From Hospital, Singer's 2 Sons Arrive at Her NYC Apartment: Photos
Madonna is surrounded by loved ones as she recovers from a "serious bacterial infection."
According to reports, the singer, 64, returned to her NYC apartment on Thursday, June 29, after entering the ICU on Saturday, June 24.
One day before she came home, her two sons — Rocco Ritchie, 24, and David Banda, 17 — were spotted separately arriving at her Upper East Side pad.
Both of the men were dressed to impress, with Banda rocking a beige patterned shirt, jeans and suede shoes, with his older brother donning a striped polo shirt, blue trousers and black dress shoes.
As OK! reported, the superstar's daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, has also been by her side throughout the scary ordeal.
The singer was first found unresponsive over the weekend at Long Island's Nassau Coliseum, where she was practicing for her world tour, which has since been postponed.
Despite the medical scare, the Grammy winner "doesn’t want to cancel her tour," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she’s ready."
While Madonna's team wants to give all of their support, they think it may have been her workaholic attitude that led to the hospital stay. "She had been putting in 12-hour days," another insider revealed. "She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work."
Pal Rosie O'Donnell assured fans earlier today that Madge was "feeling good," and several other celebrities have sent their well-wishes.
Comedian Kathy Griffin, who has never met the music icon, took to TikTok to express her disappointment over social media users cracking jokes about Madonna's medical woes.
"I don’t know her, but I love her and I want to defend her. I don’t like how people are already piling on and sort of making fun of her being obviously quite ill or collapsed," she stated. "We don’t know anything yet, but I’m going to be honest, I think a lot of it is ageism and misogyny,"