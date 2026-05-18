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'MAGA Has Become a Cult': Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Pete Hegseth's 'Disturbing' Demands of 'Absurd Loyalty' to 'Serve' Donald Trump

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Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't too happy with Pete Hegseth's statements about the POTUS.

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May 18 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in a new X rant after he spoke at a campaign event on Monday, May 18.

Hegseth, 45, promoted Donald Trump's pick Ed Gallrein at the gathering ahead of Kentucky’s primary elections later this week.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed Pete Hegseth's New Speech

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Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on social media.

"You know what’s so disturbing about this?" the former Georgia congresswoman, 51, wrote on social media. "It’s not about serving Trump. It’s about defending and protecting the constitution and the American people."

"MAGA has become a cult where Fox News hosts demand absurd loyalty to the very neocon establishment policies that Americans voted to end," she continued.

Greene, once a huge supporter of Trump, recently turned on him, as she doesn't believe he's kept his promise to put America first.

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Pete Hegseth Also Ripped Into Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie

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Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth gave a speech on May 18 ahead of the Kentucky primaries.

In his speech, Hegseth slammed Gallrein's opponent Thomas Massie and praised the president, 79.

“President Trump told me, when he first offered me this job, he said, ‘Pete, you're gonna have to be tough as s---,’” Hegseth shared while impersonating Trump’s voice and facial expressions.

“'They're gonna come after you,’ and boy, was he right,” he continued while still mimicking the businessman.

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Thomas Massie and Donald Trump Aren't the Best of Friends

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Thomas Massie have butted heads in recent months.

“But that's also what Ed represents, a warfighter, a man forged through service,” Hegseth added before ripping into Massie, 55.

Trump and the Kentucky representative don't have the best relationship, with Massie previously demanding the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“President Trump does not need more people in Washington who are trying to make a point, especially from his own party, he needs people willing to help him win and vote with him when it matters the most,” Hegseth ranted on.

Donald Trump Called Thomas Massie 'Disloyal' in Recent Truth Social Rant

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Donald Trump blasted Thomas Massie on Truth Social on May 17.

“Thomas Massie has acted like his job is to stand apart from the movement that President Trump leads, instead of strengthening it,” he said. “When President Trump needs backup, Massie wants to debate process when the movement needs unity, especially at the biggest moments.”

Massie previously slammed Trump and called his government the "Epstein administration." He also blasted former Attorney General Pam Bondi for allegedly not being transparent enough with dropping all of the dead s-- offender's files earlier this year.

The POTUS recently slammed Massie on Truth Social, writing on May 17 that he's a "disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values."

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