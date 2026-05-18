'MAGA Has Become a Cult': Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Pete Hegseth's 'Disturbing' Demands of 'Absurd Loyalty' to 'Serve' Donald Trump

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed Pete Hegseth's New Speech

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on social media.

"You know what’s so disturbing about this?" the former Georgia congresswoman, 51, wrote on social media. "It’s not about serving Trump. It’s about defending and protecting the constitution and the American people." "MAGA has become a cult where Fox News hosts demand absurd loyalty to the very neocon establishment policies that Americans voted to end," she continued. Greene, once a huge supporter of Trump, recently turned on him, as she doesn't believe he's kept his promise to put America first.

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Pete Hegseth Also Ripped Into Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth gave a speech on May 18 ahead of the Kentucky primaries.

In his speech, Hegseth slammed Gallrein's opponent Thomas Massie and praised the president, 79. “President Trump told me, when he first offered me this job, he said, ‘Pete, you're gonna have to be tough as s---,’” Hegseth shared while impersonating Trump’s voice and facial expressions. “'They're gonna come after you,’ and boy, was he right,” he continued while still mimicking the businessman.

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Thomas Massie and Donald Trump Aren't the Best of Friends

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Thomas Massie have butted heads in recent months.

“But that's also what Ed represents, a warfighter, a man forged through service,” Hegseth added before ripping into Massie, 55. Trump and the Kentucky representative don't have the best relationship, with Massie previously demanding the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. “President Trump does not need more people in Washington who are trying to make a point, especially from his own party, he needs people willing to help him win and vote with him when it matters the most,” Hegseth ranted on.

Donald Trump Called Thomas Massie 'Disloyal' in Recent Truth Social Rant

Source: MEGA Donald Trump blasted Thomas Massie on Truth Social on May 17.