Politics Donald Trump 'Flat Out' Told Pam Bondi Not to Release the Epstein Files, Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims: 'My Friends Will to Get Hurt' Source: mega The president has appeared in the files that were released earlier this year. Allie Fasanella April 22 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Donald Trump ordered Pam Bondi to withhold documents related to his old pal Jeffrey Epstein in a bombshell new statement. During the Tuesday, April 21, episode of Shannon Joy's show, the former Georgia congresswoman alleged President Trump "flat out" told the ex-attorney general, "'Do not release the Epstein Files.'" "[Trump] was telling everyone not to release the files" Greene said, adding, "His reasoning was, 'People are going to get hurt.'"

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NEW: Marjorie Taylor Greene says that Trump "flat out" told Pam Bondi "do not release the Epstein Files."



"[Trump] was blocking everybody... he said, 'My friends will get hurt.'... People at Mar-a-Lago, they're going to get hurt.'"



"His reasoning was 'people are going to get… pic.twitter.com/LHYpjItFKs — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) April 21, 2026 Source: @SenseReceptor/x Donald Trump explicitly ordered the former attorney general to withhold the files, according to Majorie Taylor Greene.

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Source: mega The POTUS allegedly told Marjorie Taylor Greene that certain people would be harmed if they were released.

She added, "He was publicly saying, 'It's a Democrat hoax, saying all this stuff and shaming people, but behind the scenes he was telling all of us... he was telling [House Speaker] Mike Johnson, he was telling Pam Bondi, he was telling everyone, 'People are going to get hurt.'" Greene, 51, went on to relay what Trump, 79, said during their "final conversation" after she broke with him in support of releasing of the files. "He told me, 'My friends will get hurt,'" she said, claiming the POTUS pleaded, "'People you know Marjorie. People at Mar-a-lago..they're gonna get hurt.'"

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Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from her seat last year amid her conflict with Donald Trump.

The former MAGA loyalist continued, "I said, 'People have already gotten hurt. There's over 1,000 women that have been raped by Jeffrey Epstein and are accusing others.'" Greene then revealed the president "refused" to welcome the late convicted s-- offender's victims into the Oval Office, despite her insisting he should. The ex-representative's remarks notably come weeks after it was reported that Bondi, 60, was fired over the intense criticism of her poor handling of the Epstein files.

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'We Still Don't Have the Full Truth'

Source: mega Pam Bondi has faced major backlash over her handling of the Epstein files.

As OK! previously reported, the House Oversight Committee called Bondi to tesify after Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace moved to subpoena the disgraced former AG out on March 4. The South Carolina lawmaker wrote on X: "AG Bondi claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files. The record is clear: they have not." Mace continued: "The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. His global s-- trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed. Three million documents have been released, and we still don't have the full truth. Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there."

Donald Trump Is in the Epstein Files

Source: mega Donald Trump allegedly 'forced' a 13-year-old victim to 'perform oral s--.'