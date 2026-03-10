Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Curves in Cheeky Bathing Suit Alongside Husband Benny Blanco After Dirty Feet Drama in Throwback Photo

Article continues below advertisement

The heart wants what it wants. After Benny Blanco exposed his dirty feet on his podcast in late February, Selena Gomez proved she still adores her husband, sharing a throwback photo of the couple on Monday, March 9. The Disney alum, 33, flaunted her curves in a cheeky, yellow one-piece swimsuit as she extended her arms over her head while laying next to her man on a daybed.

The producer wore a floral printed polo with blue plaid plants, complemented by a stack of bracelets. One day prior, Gomez took her followers inside Blanco’s country-themed 38th birthday party. In pictures from the bash, she rocked a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes, paired with a black, cropped long-sleeved button-down shirt and bedazzled, platform cowboy boots. Blanco matched in an embroidered denim jacket, accessorized with several necklaces. The couple smooched on the dance floor, and Gomez even swung from a rope outdoors in another snap. “Happy birthday cowboy,” she captioned one Instagram Story.

Inside Benny Blanco's Dirty Feet Drama

The stars seem to be in good spirits following the controversy surrounding Blanco baring his dirty toes on his podcast. During the first episode of his “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast on Tuesday, February 24, the 38-year-old baffled social media users with his unsanitary behavior. “I can’t believe [Gomez] lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a reposted video from the podcast, while another commented, “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.”

However, Gomez was unbothered by her husband’s hygiene, as during the Tuesday, March 3, episode of the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, she unexpectedly kissed his feet. “You like that?” Blanco asked his co-hosts, while Gomez begged him to not “make it a moment.” “I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” he said. “I love you,” the singer reciprocated.

When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Get Married?