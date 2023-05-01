Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Admit They're 'Looking Forward' to Their Babies Being in a 'Friendly Competition': 'There's Going to Be a Lot of It'

In the meantime, the duo are passionate about helping to launch the first ever expansion of the Subway Series menu since its debut in July 2022. Sandwich lovers now have even more craveable Subway Series options easily ordered by name and number, bringing this star-studded selection of subs from 12 to 18. "It's been successful for a year now, but my favorite sandwich is the All-Pro Sweet Onion Teriyaki. I also love the Ultimate B.M.T.®. It was terrible that two of my favorite sandwiches were not part of the original Subway Series menu, but we're here to write that wrong," Val declares. "We made these sandwiches, and it's been an incredible experience."

"It's a full circle experience and a whole different perspective," Maks says of working with the brand. "It's a perfect partnership because we grew up in Brooklyn, New York, surrounded by a sub sandwich culture. There's nostalgia involved, and this is a place where we grew up. Our best friends worked at Subway. We also thought of opening up a Subway store back in the day."