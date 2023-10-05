Malia Obama Puffs on a Cigarette After Helping Dad Barack Quit Bad Smoking Addiction
Malia Obama has picked up a bad habit she once helped her father, Barack Obama, quit.
On Wednesday, October 4, the former president's daughter eldest daughter, 25, was spotted puffing on a cigarette outside of a Los Angeles convenience store.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Malia can be seen smoking up a storm while chatting with friends next to a black vehicle.
The former first daughter one arm crossed over her chest, as she used the other to hold a cigarette up to her mouth.
Malia seemed completely laid back and relaxed during the smoke break, as she was dressed in a stylish casual ensemble for the autumn outing.
The fall 'fit featured a blue cardigan, brown trousers and black shoes, while her long, lightened brunette hair was semi-braided and worn completely down.
Malia's recent sighting comes more than seven years after she was caught smoking a joint less than one month after her 18th birthday while in attendance at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago back in 2016.
Her younger sister, Sasha, seems to be following in Malia's footsteps, as the 22-year-old was also recently spotted smoking a cigarette while hanging out with friends in L.A. after a party during Labor Day Weekend, as OK! previously reported.
The bad habit was likely passed down from the famous offsprings' father, who has previously opened up about quitting the unhealthy addiction.
While seeing Sasha smoke certainly caught people off guard, it is even more shocking to learn Malia also enjoys a cigarette after Barack had credited his eldest daughter with helping him quit by expressing her disappointment with "smelling" tobacco "on his breath," as the former POTUS detailed in his 2020 memoir, A Promised Land.
Barack additionally opened up about difficulties he faced while cutting smoking out of his life at a press conference during his presidency in June 2009.
"As a former smoker, I constantly struggle with it," the Democratic leader, 62, explained at the time, shortly after he had signed off on laws enforcing stricter rules for the tobacco industry.
"Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes. Am I a daily smoker or a constant smoker? No," he confessed. "I don’t do it in front of my kids, I don’t do it in front of my family. I would say that I am 95 percent cured, but there are times where I mess up."
"Once you go down this path it’s something you continually struggle with, which is precisely why the legislation we signed is so important because what we don’t want is kids going down that path in the first place," the husband of Michelle Obama detailed.
