Sasha Obama Wears Bikini Top, Smokes Cigarettes With Friends in L.A. as Source Claims Mom Michelle Wants Her to Get a Job
It looks like Barack Obama's 22-year-old daughter, Sasha, has picked up his bad habits.
On Monday, September, 4, the young adult was spotted puffing on a cigarette while hanging out with a few pals in Los Angeles.
The USC grad beat the heat by wearing a bikini top, navy blue maxi skirt and flip flops.
The former POTUS discussed his own struggles with smoking in his memoir, noting it was his and wife Michelle's eldest daughter, Malia, 25, that helped him quit after she once smelled a cigarette on his breath.
While Malia is currently working as a TV screenwriter, her younger sister doesn't appear to have secured a job just yet — something the former first lady isn't thrilled about.
"She’s telling Sasha she needs to get out there and start interviewing for positions," an insider told a news outlet earlier this year. "She’s heard a lot of her friends’ kids had jobs in line even before they graduated."
While Sasha reportedly reasoned that she wanted "to take the summer off to figure it out ... Michelle suspects what she wants to do is hang out with her friends and party, and she’s not going to put up with that!"
Despite their opposing views, the mom-of-two admitted she's enjoying watching her daughters become adults.
"They had invited us over before dinner to have cocktails at their apartment and they had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis," she said last year of seeing the girls in Los Angeles. "They realized they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us. It's just fun, watching them become themselves."
The Becoming author noted during another interview that it "was an extra special treat to" have the kids at home during the pandemic. "That little bit of time. Because being with them as adults, it's fun! I love them at every age."
