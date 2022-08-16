Doting Dad Tristan Thompson Takes Daughter True To L.A. Dance Class
Tristan Thompson was on daddy duty over the weekend, taking the daughter he shares with Khloé Kardashian to her dance class in Los Angeles.
The NBA pro was seen Sunday, August 14, carrying his daughter, True, 4, back to his black vehicle while sporting a black graphic t-shirt, matching shorts and a Rgb Freight trucker hat. The famous on-and-off couple's youngster looked adorable as ever in a bright pink outfit, complimenting her ensemble with lavender crocs.
Thompson's outing with his daughter comes after he spent father-son time with his firstborn, Prince, as he documented the pair's day together on social media. Sharing a sweet video of Prince showing off his basketball skills, the 5-year-old is seen proudly dribbling a basketball on the court.
TRISTAN THOMPSON LEAVES FANS PUZZLED WITH CRYPTIC 'DON'T TRY ME' MESSAGE
The womanizer also reportedly shared a photo of Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, posing in his Chicago Bulls uniform.
Despite being there for his eldest children, Thompson has apparently failed his dad duties when it comes to the child he shares with Maralee Nichols, the woman he cheated with back in March 2021 while still dating Kardashian. The hookup resulted in the birth of baby boy Theo, born in December 2021, and according to Nichols, her baby daddy has yet to meet their son.
Aside from seemingly neglecting baby Theo, Thompson has yet to address the arrival of the little boy he welcomed with Kardashian via surrogate. The former flames conceived their child in November 2021, one month before news of the athlete's paternity scandal made headlines, leaving his then-girlfriend heartbroken, as they were planning to move in together prior to his latest betrayal.
PUBLIC GOES WILD OVER KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN EXPECTING SECOND CHILD WITH CHEATING EX TRISTAN THOMPSON — SEE THE BEST REACTIONS
And while it's not clear how present Thompson has been in his newborn's life, OK! reported before the child was born that the reality star had "zero doubt" he would "step up and do the right thing with their new baby too."
“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," an insider emphasized of Kardashian's thoughts about her ex.
Despite proving himself in the dad department, at least when it comes to the children he shares with Kardashian, the Hulu star and the father-of-four agreed the blonde beauty "will have the baby full time," but "Khloe wants Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."