Mama June Awarded Temporary Custody of Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Child After Her Tragic Death
Mama June Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's ex-husband will battle it in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the matriarch filed a "petition for change of child custody and for emergency ex parte relief" in Georgia Court for her daughter's 11-year-old, Kaitlyn, following Cardwell's tragic passing last year.
The motion comes days after the late reality star's ex Michael Cardwell filed a petition for custody of the child. However, the judge granted Shannon’s emergency motion and awarded her sole custody until a future hearing.
According to the legal documents, June claimed the father of her granddaughter is "unknown" despite Anna's former spouse wanting custody of her. "The child does not have a legal father," the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star alleged.
"More recently, approximately one month before her passing the mother and child began residing with [June]," the legal papers stated. However, Shannon claimed she was not "aware of any interested parties other than herself that would have standing to seek custody of the child."
As OK! previously reported, Cardwell sadly lost her battle with cancer in December at age 29. "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM," Shannon shared with fans in a heartbreaking social media update.
The Mama June: From Not to Hot star opened up in a vulnerable TikTok about how distraught she was after the death of her child. "It’s so quiet in here, the machines aren’t running, [Anna’s] not sitting in here watching cooking shows, and it’s just so quiet," she said. "The chair that she was in, nobody is sitting in it right now because it has a blanket and a pillow that she used, and that’s where she passed away at."
Cardwell's younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson also shared how she's feeling following the tragic death. "Unfortunately, around 11 pm, Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night, but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," the former child star penned.
"Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is," she added. "Lord, please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family, as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."