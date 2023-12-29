Mama June Shannon Insists She's 'Not on Drugs' After Sparking Concern With Bizarre Behavior on TikTok
Mama June Shannon is setting the record straight on the status of her sobriety.
Rumors swirled the reality star, 44, had fallen off the wagon after she did a livestream on TikTok which featured her rambling — sometimes unintelligibly — and repeatedly bending down and dipping her nose just below the camera so fans couldn't see what she was doing.
Some concerned users wondered if she had been drunk or on drugs, but Mama June insisted she had just been cooking food while sporadically moving closer to the screen to read the comments because she is blind in her right eye.
"I have been straight sober since Jan 27, 2020," she explained to a news outlet. "I don't do drugs, I don't smoke cigarettes and I don't even drink."
June also clarified she is required to take weekly drug tests in order to continue to film her show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, noting she's never failed one of them either.
"That doesn’t keep me clean," she added, referring to the tests. "I keep me clean."
As OK! previously reported, Mama June and her ex-boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested on drug charges back in 2019, eventually prompting her to make a major change in her life.
She later admitted she'd spent around $1 million dollars on illicit substances throughout her struggles with addiction, sharing that if she could go back and do it again, she'd tell herself, "Girl, what the h--- are you doing spending all that d--- money?"
"I say that a lot to my husband [Justin Stroud]," she continued. "I would be like, 'Man, why in the hell did I blow all that money?' I am always thinking about that."
"I think about a lot of things I could do with that money. My husband tells me all the time that I can’t dwell on it," she said. "I don't remember a lot of that time frame. Just bits and pieces and stuff. But the biggest, stupidest thing I’ve done is spend that much money on drugs."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
June also had a message for fans who didn't believe she could kick her drug habit: "If you're waiting on me to fail, baby, you better stop holding that breath baby or else you gone [sic] die."
Mama June confirmed her sobriety to TMZ after her livestream.