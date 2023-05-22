Mama June Moving Back to Georgia So She Can Help Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Amid Cancer Battle
"Mama June" Shannon is going back to her roots.
In light of daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's cancer diagnosis, the matriarch decided she and husband Justin Stroud will relocate in order to be there for the young adult throughout the difficult health battle.
"We are definitely leaving Alabama. I'm in the process of leaving Alabama now and I'm in the final steps of my legal issues, so we'll definitely be going back to Georgia," the reality star, 43, shared in a new interview. "We split time between Alabama and Georgia and when we come to help Anna and visit, we stay in an Airbnb."
Cardwell, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January, with doctors revealing it spread to her kidney, lungs and liver. The family shared the tough news in March.
Prior to the announcement, fans assumed Shannon and her eldest child were still on bad terms, but the former revealed otherwise.
"The relationship with Anna was actually working before she found out that she had cancer," the Toddlers & Tiaras alum explained during her interview. "It didn't just all of a sudden miraculously start working like what Anna had cancer, you know, to make that totally clear with everybody."
Aside from being there to support Anna throughout chemotherapy, Shannon is helping watch her two young daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Cardwell.
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum admitted the ordeal has taken a toll on every member of the family.
"There’s days where I don’t know [whether] to scream, get mad, or be happy. As her mom, we’ve had talks you don’t want to have with your child," Shannon explained to another outlet. "We know what the endgame is and we are prepared for that. You're never prepared, but we know what could happen. Her children know about it, the 10-year-old more than the 7-year-old."
Despite all of the physical and mental hardships, Anna was feeling good enough to come out and see her youngest sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 17, graduate from high school this past weekend.
"This hasn’t been an easy road to get where we are today and y’all will see all of that during this season that y’all are watching of our show now," shared Shannon on the big day. "But today was all about Lana and just the family and VERY SMALL AMAZING GROUP that we have around us that has became family."
