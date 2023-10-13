OK Magazine
Mama June's Daughter Anna Jokes About Her Short Hair Amid Cancer Battle: Watch

mama junes daughter anna jokes short hair amid cancer battle watch
Source: @annamariecardwe39/tiktok
By:

Oct. 13 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Mama June Shannon's eldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, is in good spirits as she continues to battle stage 4 cancer.

On Thursday, October 12, the mom-of-two uploaded a TikTok in which she and her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, took part in a viral snack trend.

anna
Source: @annamariecardwe39/tiktok

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell appeared to be in good spirits in a new TikTok.

"Ignore the hair, OK? I don’t know what it’s doing," she quipped of her short buzzed style, a result of chemotherapy. "So just go with the flow."

In the video, the reality star, 29, tried a bunch of unique snacks from around the globe, starting with fried chicken-flavored Lays chips from China, which she praised for tasting "not like KFC," but "that good gas station chicken."

She also tested out a Cadbury dessert and strawberry Coca-Cola, revealing at the end of the clip that she plans to review more foods in the future.

"@Bussin Snacks Please go check out them out ... they got some many different thing [sic] from so many countries cant wait for my next box😁😁😁😁😜😜," Cardwell captioned the post.

anna
Source: @annamarie35/instagram

The reality star is in the midst of stage 4 cancer.

The star's fans were excited to see Cardwell enjoying life, and nearly every comment on the TikTok gushed over her short hairdo.

"Your hair looks adorable. You're so beautiful.. I'm glad to see you back XO," one person wrote, while another person added, "Anna, your looking so good!! i never caught you on live, hope your well!!"

"🥰LOVE and miss you so much girl🥰 Glad to see you looking good🥰," shared a third.

anna
Source: @annamarie35/instagram

Cardwell has received endless support from her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January after going to the hospital for stomach pains. Doctors then discovered cancer in her kidneys, liver and lungs.

"We know it's terminal," Shannon, 44, said in an interview over the summer. "She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission. We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know. Honestly, who's not to say a year from now they'll have a cure. The medical field is growing every single day."

mama june
Source: mega

Mama June reconnected with Cardwell in the midst of her health woes.

Cardwell's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid, 23, shared that her sibling "can still go to the grocery store, she can drive herself, she's still able to take the kids to and from places."

Meanwhile, every member of the family is chipping in to help Cardwell with her two daughters.

"Kaitlyn was always close with Anna, but now she doesn't go anywhere without Anna," Shannon said of her granddaughter. "I get that because she's thinking if Anna goes somewhere then maybe Anna might not be at the house when she gets back."

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn's younger sister, Kylee, is too young to understand what's going on: "She just knows Mama's sick."

The brood announced her cancer diagnosis this past March.

