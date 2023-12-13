Mama June Feels 'Emotionally and Mentally Mindf-----' as She Plans Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral
Mama June Shannon is on an emotional rollercoaster after her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell tragically died following nearly year-long battle with cancer.
The reality star admitted her mind is "so emotionally and mentally mindf----- right now," in a heartfelt TikTok shared on Monday, December 11.
"It’s so quiet in here, the machines aren’t running, [Anna’s] not sitting in here watching cooking shows, and it’s just so quiet," she said. "The chair that she was in, nobody is sitting in it right now because it has a blanket and a pillow that she used, and that’s where she passed away at."
Mama June also revealed that her daughter's memorial service would be taking place on Wednesday, December 13.
"At [the] White Columns funeral home in Gordon, Georgia, we are allowing y’all to come from 2 to 3 o’clock for visitation," she told her followers who may want to pay their respects to the late 29-year-old who occasionally appeared on Mama June: From Not to Hot.
"At 3 o’clock, her service will happen," she added. "It will be a short but amazing service."
As OK! previously reported, Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back in January and started chemotherapy treatments soon after receiving the news. Two months later, she tied the knot with her to her partner, Eldridge Toney, in a private ceremony officiated by her brother-in-law, Josh Efird.
The mother-of-two — who left behind daughters Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8 — passed away on Saturday, December 9, days after the family announced they would be going on one last trip together.
"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her," Mama June wrote on social media. "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."
It's also been reported Mama June is planning to file for legal guardianship of Kaitlyn, whose father's identity has been kept private, while Kylee is now living with her dad, Michael.
Anna's youngest sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 18, mourned the loss of her sibling in a tribute shared on Sunday, December 10.
"Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is," she penned. "Lord, please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family, as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."