Mama June Shannon Confirms Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Daughter Kaitlyn Is Still Living With Her Amid Custody Battle
Mama June Shannon shared an update on the ongoing custody situation concerning her granddaughters — Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8 — three months after the heartbreaking death of their mother.
Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell died in December 2023 following a grueling battle with stage four adrenal carcinoma. She left behind the girls and her new husband Eldridge Toney.
"Kaitlyn currently lives with me and Justin [Stroud]," Mama June told a news outlet, referring to her husband who she married in March 2022.
"Then, Kylee, she lives with her biological father, but we all knew that," June added. "People will see that also probably they're talking about the situation as the season goes along."
Kylee's biological father is Anna's ex-husband, Michael Cardwell. However, Kaitlyn's dad is not involved in her life.
As OK! previously reported, the 44-year-old reality star and daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird discussed their concerns about Anna's hesitation to file legal documentation for her children's custody in a recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.
"The cancer part wouldn't be so bad if she would just fix the stuff that needs to be fixed, get her affairs in order, and then we'd all be able to just hang out and worry about spending time with her," Pumpkin lamented.
"She's in the reality that Eldridge, just because they're married, he's going to get the rights, but that's not the case," Mama June replied. "She says she wants Eldridge to adopt Kaitlyn, but when that time comes and Eldridge says something about it, she kind of hesitates."
Pumpkin responded, "This is Anna's fight that we're all helping her out with. I can't sign Kaitlyn over to nobody. You can't sign Kaitlyn over to nobody. It's the fight that Anna needs to continue to f------ fight."
Following Anna's tragic passing, June petitioned for custody of Kaitlyn. However, Michael is fighting the mother-of-four on the grounds that he's played a parental role in his stepdaughter's life since she was a baby.
"Anna has had a very sordid relationship with her mother throughout her life and went various periods of time without speaking to her. Likewise, June's presence in the minor child's life has been inconsistent," the court documents read. "Petitioner has been a stable and consistent part of the minor child's life since she was eight months old and has continued to do so even after years from his divorce from Anna."
Mama June spoke to People about Kaitlyn's custody situation.