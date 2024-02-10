OK Magazine
Mama June Gets Court Date to Determine Custody of Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 11-Year-Old Child

Feb. 9 2024, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

Mama June Shannon is headed to court to fight for custody of late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's eldest child.

Anna passed away on December 9, 2023, after a 10-month battle with stage four cancer, leaving behind her daughters, Kylee, 8 — who she shared with her ex-husband, Michael Cardwell — and Kaitlyn, 11, whose father, Caleb Clark, is not involved in her life.

Anna Cardwell passed away from stage 4 cancer in December 2023.

June petitioned for custody of Kaitlyn, noting they had a special bond and that it was allegedly Anna's final wish that the 11-year-old would live with her grandmother.

However, Michael filed a lawsuit against the 44-year-old, claiming he'd shared a child-parent relationship with Kaitlyn and had continued to be a big part of her life since his 2017 divorce from her mother.

She left behind her daughters, Kylee, 8, and Kaitlyn, 11.

"The foregoing petition for adjudication as equitable caregiver having been read and considered," court documents read, per a news outlet. "The case is hereby set for hearing on the 16th [day] of April 2024 at 9am."

It's also been reported Caleb has waived his rights to be involved in the ongoing custody hearings.

Mama June Shannon accused Anna's ex-husband of abuse in a recent court filing.

As OK! previously reported, Michael argued that Anna and June "had a very sordid relationship" during certain periods of her life.

"Likewise, June's presence in the minor child's life has been inconsistent," the court filing read. "Petitioner has been a stable and consistent part of the minor child's life since she was eight months old and has continued to do so even after years from his divorce from Anna. Petitioner is the only living person that has shown a constant and continuous interest in the child's minor child's well-being, and being in the custody of the petitioner will be in the child's best interest."

June is seeking custody of her granddaughter Kaitlyn.

In her response to Michael's custody petition, Mama June accused her daughter's ex-husband of domestic violence.

"During his marriage to Anna, plaintiff frequently physically abused Anna and the child," her response stated. "It would not be in the child's best interest to be in the plaintiff's care and control."

Michael's legal team "flatly denied" that "any type of abuse of his children or his ex-wife or any other past girlfriend" had ever occurred.

"We will see how June plans to prove this or any other of her supposed truths or allegations," their statement concluded.

The Sun reported the custody hearing court date.

