Mama June Admits Giving Up Custody of a Child Is a 'Hard Pill to Swallow' for Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Sneak Peek
Mama June Shannon voices her concerns about daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's hesitation to "get her affairs in order" and make custody decisions for her children in a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.
"It's a hard subject to talk about but like, when that time does come, like whenever Anna was to pass away, Eldridge [Toney] has told all of us that he's not going to be able to handle [raising her kids]," she tells husband Justin Stroud, referring to Anna's daughters, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8. "So like, I want to be able to have that place to be like, 'Okay, you can come here.'"
"[With] everything Anna's got going on, like, it may be a real possibility that we end up raising Kaitlyn," Mama June explains in a joint confessional with Justin. "You know I'm going to be here and do what I need to do to raise that little girl but she has to like get paperwork and make it legal."
The 44-year-old also admits she knows that signing away legal rights to a child is "not the easiest f---ing thing to do," having given up custody of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson to her other daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird.
Mama June adds the entire situation is likely a "hard pill to swallow" for Anna as she fights stage four terminal cancer.
"At that point, it's going to become real to her," she continued. "She's not going to be able to see her graduate, she's not this. She's not going to see her turn 18, like that's her realizing like, 'F---, this is true. This is my destination.'"
As OK! previously reported, June and Pumpkin shared their fears that Anna wasn't accepting her terminal diagnosis in a prior episode.
"I tried to ask the doctor her time frame, and then she cut him off. She was like, 'Oh, I've heard one, five and 10 years.' He looked at her and said, 'You're not going to make it 10 years. You're not going to make it five years,'" June recalled.
Pumpkin explained that coming to terms with the tragic situation "wouldn't be so bad" if she would "get her affairs in order," noting they'd be able to "worry about spending time with her" rather than what will happen to the girls.
"This is Anna's fight that we're all helping her out with," she continued. "I can't sign Kaitlyn over to nobody. You can't sign Kaitlyn over to nobody. It's the fight that Anna needs to continue to f------ fight."
Anna passed away in December 2023 at 29 years old.
Mama June is currently fighting her late daughter's ex husband, Michael Cardwell, for custody of Kaitlyn.
