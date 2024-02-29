Mama June Admits Giving Up Custody of a Child Is a 'Hard Pill to Swallow' for Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Sneak Peek

Mama June Shannon voices her concerns about daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's hesitation to "get her affairs in order" and make custody decisions for her children in a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.

"It's a hard subject to talk about but like, when that time does come, like whenever Anna was to pass away, Eldridge [Toney] has told all of us that he's not going to be able to handle [raising her kids]," she tells husband Justin Stroud, referring to Anna's daughters, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8. "So like, I want to be able to have that place to be like, 'Okay, you can come here.'"