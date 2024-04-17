Mama June Shannon Taking Weight Loss Injections After Gaining Over 100 Pounds During Late Daughter Anna's Cancer Battle
Mama June Shannon is being open and honest about her weight loss journey.
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star recently revealed she's taking injectable medication to help her shed some pounds after seeing an increase on the scale following the devastating loss of her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell at age 29 in December 2023.
"As y'all know, back in May of 2015, I had a gastric sleeve surgery," Mama June explained in a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, April 16. "I used to weigh 550 pounds. So on my own, I went from 550 pounds to 311, the day that I had my surgery. And in six weeks, I went from 311 all the way down to 195."
After the procedure, the 44-year-old had plastic surgery done to her arms, chin, back, stomach and b----- while maintaining a weight of 130-150 pounds.
Unfortunately, the sorrow surrounding Anna's brief cancer battle took a toll on Mama June, causing her to nearly double her weight.
"With the stress of everything going on, eating out, not eating right, just all kinds of stuff, I had packed on about 120, 130 pounds," she admitted. "I tried to cut back on my eating, nothing was actually helping."
Feeling helpless, Mama June decided to give semaglutide — a medication known under the brand names Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy — a try despite feeling "nervous" about the treatment.
Mama June, who currently weighs 267 pounds, informed fans she'll be providing weekly updates about her experience with the celebrity-loved weight loss drug via her social media platforms.
As OK previously reported, Mama June and her family's worlds were turned upside down after Anna tragically passed toward the end of last year.
At the time, Mama June confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "with the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m."
The message continued: "She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her like she [wanted] and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today."
"We love y’all and [your] continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time," Mama June concluded.
Anna's sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson shared a similar statement with fans, expressing her distraught feelings one day after losing her older sibling.
"This is one post I wish I didn't have to make 💔 Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," the 18-year-old announced. "Unfortunately, around 11 pm, Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night, but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace."
"I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," she detailed. "Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord, please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family, as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."