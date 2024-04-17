Mama June Shannon Taking Weight Loss Injections After Gaining Over 100 Pounds During Late Daughter Anna's Cancer Battle

"As y'all know, back in May of 2015, I had a gastric sleeve surgery," Mama June explained in a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, April 16. "I used to weigh 550 pounds. So on my own, I went from 550 pounds to 311, the day that I had my surgery. And in six weeks, I went from 311 all the way down to 195."

After the procedure, the 44-year-old had plastic surgery done to her arms, chin, back, stomach and b----- while maintaining a weight of 130-150 pounds.