One New Husband, Several Ex-Boyfriends: Inside Mama June's Lengthy Love Life

Next came registered sex offender Michael Anthony Ford.

Mama June, 43, dated Ford for only a few months in 1996 before the then-17-year-old became pregnant with her and Ford's daughter, Chubbs, 28. Ford is also the rumored dad of Pumpkin, 23, however, it has yet to be officially proven.

The mother-of-four seemed to confirm the paternity buzz during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2014.

"Jessica and Pumpkin have the same dad, but Jessica’s dad has had nothing to do with her over the years," she shared. "So, why the hell would I open up that can of worms until today? I lied to my family and told them it was somebody else."