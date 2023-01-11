Coworker Josh Duggar Accused Of Being Responsible For Sex Crimes Heads To Trial In Child Custody Case
Caleb Williams is preparing to go to trial in a custody case, months after Josh Duggar accused him of being responsible for the child pornography on his computer.
Over the course of Duggar's own high-profile trial and sentencing, the disgraced reality star's legal team repeatedly brought up Williams' history of being sexually involved with a 16-year-old when he was 23-years-old.
The 16-year-old's mother petitioned the court for an emergency protection order in 2018 after discovering that the victim was pregnant with his child. Williams later served just over two months behind bars, but in 2020, he filed to share custody after alleging he has "not been allowed any contact" with his offspring.
"Caleb is more than capable of making important decisions in the rearing of the minor child and can provide the minor child with a healthy environment as well as love, adequate supervision, and attention," Williams' filing claimed.
"Caleb is concerned that [his daughter] will soon begin to suffer irreparable mental and emotional damage from the ongoing separation from her alleged paternal father."
The court papers also noted he is willing and able to give the toddler a "stable and nurturing environment" where his daughter's relationship with her mother will be "encouraged and fostered."
His court date in the custody case is scheduled for Friday, February 24, of this year.
As OK! previously reported, Duggar filed a sentencing appeal on Monday, October 3, accusing Williams of framing him for receiving and possessing child pornography. The longtime Duggar family friend, who previously dated Jana Duggar and also worked at his Arkansas dealership, was said to have had access to the convicted sex offender's computer.
However, Williams has denied all allegations, later speaking out about the situation via Twitter.
“It’s hard to come to grips with losing people you thought were your friends. Laughed together, shared life experiences, and cried together. I am not angry. The hurt runs deep,” Caleb tweeted at the time. “I was not, and have never been a ‘co-worker’ of Josh Duggar or any of the Duggars. I was an independent contractor. I more pity him than anything else, especially his family.”