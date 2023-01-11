Coworker Josh Duggar Accused Of Being Responsible For Sex Crimes Heads To Trial In Child Custody Case

As OK! previously reported, Duggar filed a sentencing appeal on Monday, October 3, accusing Williams of framing him for receiving and possessing child pornography. The longtime Duggar family friend, who previously dated Jana Duggar and also worked at his Arkansas dealership, was said to have had access to the convicted sex offender's computer.

However, Williams has denied all allegations, later speaking out about the situation via Twitter.

“It’s hard to come to grips with losing people you thought were your friends. Laughed together, shared life experiences, and cried together. I am not angry. The hurt runs deep,” Caleb tweeted at the time. “I was not, and have never been a ‘co-worker’ of Josh Duggar or any of the Duggars. I was an independent contractor. I more pity him than anything else, especially his family.”