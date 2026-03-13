EXCLUSIVE Mystery Grows Over How Sarah Ferguson Financed Her Luxury Wellness Center Stay After Epstein Scandal Erupted Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly went to a wellness center in Switzerland after ex-Prince Andrew's scandals. Aaron Tinney March 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The former duchess has largely disappeared from public view since December 12, when she was said to have attended the christening of her granddaughter Athena at St. James's Palace in London. Her absence fueled speculation about her whereabouts as controversy surrounding Epstein's network intensified. The Swiss clinic, widely described as the most expensive wellness center in the world, charges around $16,500 a day for treatment. Longer programs can cost up to $445,000 for a customized month-long stay. Facilities include access to a team of around 15 medical experts along with a chauffeur, private chef and luxury penthouse accommodation overlooking Lake Zurich.

According to a Swiss source familiar with her visit, Ferguson arrived shortly after Christmas and remained at the clinic until the end of January. The source said: "Sarah slipped away to Zurich shortly after the Christmas holidays and remained there quietly for several weeks, staying through most of January while the controversy back home was intensifying." The insider added: "Paracelsus has become somewhere she associates with safety and privacy. When she feels under intense pressure or emotionally overwhelmed, it is one of the few places she believes she can retreat to without judgment. She knows the staff there well and trusts that she will be looked after both medically and personally, which is why she gravitates back there whenever she is going through a particularly difficult period." Friends say Ferguson has developed a long-standing relationship with the clinic, which specializes in treatments for addiction, trauma, burnout and anxiety among high-profile clients seeking privacy and discretion.

However, questions have emerged about how the stay was financed, particularly given Ferguson's well-documented financial struggles over the years and reports that she recently told friends she needed to return to work to raise money. One source said: "When you look at the extraordinary price tag attached to somewhere like Paracelsus, it inevitably prompts questions about how a stay there was financed. The clinic is known for catering to billionaires and ultra-wealthy clients, so people are naturally curious about how Sarah could cover the cost of spending several weeks in such an exclusive environment." They added: "What has fueled that speculation is the fact that Sarah has previously spoken very publicly about the clinic and has even appeared in promotional-style content highlighting its work. Because of that connection, some observers believe it is entirely possible that her visit was arranged on a more collaborative basis – essentially allowing the clinic to benefit from the visibility that comes with her endorsement rather than it being a standard paying arrangement." Another insider familiar with the situation said Ferguson's public support of the clinic has become increasingly visible in recent months. Ferguson said on Facebook about the clinic: "I recently spent time at Paracelsus Recovery in Zurich, a clinic known for its discreet, bespoke care for those facing complex mental health and addiction challenges, to learn more."

