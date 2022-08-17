Maralee Nichols Subtly Slams Womanizing Tristan Thompson's Social Media Claims That He 'Got Wiser'
Hitting him where it hurts! Maralee Nichols appeared to slam her estranged ex Tristan Thompson after he claimed to have grown "wiser" in a recent Instagram post.
"I never switched sides, I switched lanes," the NBA pro wrote on Thursday, August 11. "I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same #DontTryMe."
"Less time on captions, more time on actions," Nichols wrote only a couple of days later next to sultry gym selfie. "Never skip a leg day."
"Oh gosh mama throwing a little shade hell yeah he need to start paying up 😂," one user quipped in the comment section.
"Girl yes living your best life! Looking better then any of those girls without saying names!" a second wrote, with another adding, "Keep your eyes on the prize honey 🍯 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
As OK! previously reported, shortly after reconciling with Khloé Kardashian, Thompson cheated on the reality star with Nichols, resulting in the birth of a baby boy named Theo. The NBA pro initially claimed the child was not his, but later confirmed he was the father after obtaining a paternity test in January.
"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote in a January statement. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
However, since the birth of their son, Nichols revealed Thompson has made no effort to be a part of Theo's life.
"Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son," Nichols' representative, Harvey Englander, said at the time. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."
Making matters worse, the basketball player's paternity scandal hit headlines only weeks after Thompson and Kardashian had secretly conceived their second child via surrogate. The former couple welcomed their baby boy earlier this month.
Despite plans to coparent their son without romantically reconciling, Kardashian was left feeling hurt after Thompson appeared to go back to his playboy ways, being seen partying with beautiful women in Greece shortly before the birth of their child.
"It's a huge kick in the teeth," an insider noted. "Instead of keeping his head down and acting with compassion, Tristan has gone back to his playboy ways ... It would be nice if he was acting like a grown-up instead of a sexed-up bachelor."