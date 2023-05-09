Marcia Gay Harden Reveals All 3 of Her Children Are Queer: ‘They Teach Me Every Day’

"The only thing dangerous about drag is how hot these Queens are!," Harden penned about the event. "Join the @dragisntdangerous fundraiser in support of LGTBQ+, which basically means in support of all of us! Our nation, our neighbors, our children, artists, our singers, our dancers, our better leaders, ceo’s, writers, spiritual leaders, basically our humanity. Gay is here to stay. Drag is here to stay. Donate what you can, and join us in spreading the love."

Fans applauded the proud mom in the comments section, with one writing, "Thank you for doing this 🥰 it means more to us than you’ll ever know ✌🏻," and a second user adding, "the name says it all, you really are the one true gay icon! thank you for everything you do for our community 💖."