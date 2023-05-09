OK Magazine
Marcia Gay Harden Reveals All 3 of Her Children Are Queer: 'They Teach Me Every Day'

May 9 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Marcia Gay Harden just revealed why she's incredibly inspired by her three kids.

While attending the Drag Isn’t Dangerous: A Digital Fundraiser over the weekend, the 63-year-old revealed her children, Eulala, 24, as well as 19-year-old twins Julitta and Hudson, are all queer. Harden shares her brood with ex-husband Thaddaeus Scheel — from whom she split in 2012.

“What drives me is because it’s right, and what’s happening right now is wrong,” Harden explained of the political climate to co-host Adam Shankman. “What drives me is — my children are all queer."

"My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid," the Oscar-winning actress clarified. "And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day."

"This is so fear-based and it's spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people," Harden noted of Republican's attempted take-down of LGBTQIA+ rights and drag show performances. "I believe this country will fight that."

The So Help Me Todd star later took to Instagram on Monday, May 8, to share photos from the event, along with a heartfelt caption about why the cause was so important to her.

"The only thing dangerous about drag is how hot these Queens are!," Harden penned about the event. "Join the @dragisntdangerous fundraiser in support of LGTBQ+, which basically means in support of all of us! Our nation, our neighbors, our children, artists, our singers, our dancers, our better leaders, ceo’s, writers, spiritual leaders, basically our humanity. Gay is here to stay. Drag is here to stay. Donate what you can, and join us in spreading the love."

Fans applauded the proud mom in the comments section, with one writing, "Thank you for doing this 🥰 it means more to us than you’ll ever know ✌🏻," and a second user adding, "the name says it all, you really are the one true gay icon! thank you for everything you do for our community 💖."

People first reported on Harden's comments from the fundraiser.

