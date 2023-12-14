Maren Morris Doesn't Have the 'Headspace' for Dating Amid 'Ongoing' Split From Ryan Hurd

After five years of marriage, Morris filed for divorce from the "Chasing After You" musician in October. However, the mother-of-one has been patient with herself amid the major life change.

"A lot of my friends are going through the same thing right now," she emphasized in a recent interview. "And, like, all their therapists or psychics have said, ‘2024, you need to be single.'"

"There's a lot of personal stuff right now I'm wading through, processing, writing through," Morris added. "I'm giving myself the time to do that and not having to rush a very, huge personal thing through an album being delivered. It's going to take a little bit longer than I had hoped, but I have to trust the process."