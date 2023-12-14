Maren Morris Doesn't Have the 'Headspace' for Dating Amid 'Ongoing' Split From Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris is speaking out about her split from Ryan Hurd for the first time.
During the country star's Wednesday, December 13, appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Morris, 33, opened up about life after the end of her marriage to the songwriter, 37 — and if she's been back on the dating scene.
"I cut all the trauma out of my hair," she joked about her new look. "I think this year has, for a lot of people, not just me, a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."
When Howard Stern questioned the "My Church" vocalist about her impending divorce, she admitted, "It's ongoing."
The disc jockey, 69, then steered the conversation to dating, but Morris was not enthusiastic. "I would like this to sort of wrap up," she said about her breakup from Hurd, with whom she shares 3-year-old son Hayes.
"I don't have the headspace for that yet. But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song," the "Girl" artist added.
After five years of marriage, Morris filed for divorce from the "Chasing After You" musician in October. However, the mother-of-one has been patient with herself amid the major life change.
"A lot of my friends are going through the same thing right now," she emphasized in a recent interview. "And, like, all their therapists or psychics have said, ‘2024, you need to be single.'"
"There's a lot of personal stuff right now I'm wading through, processing, writing through," Morris added. "I'm giving myself the time to do that and not having to rush a very, huge personal thing through an album being delivered. It's going to take a little bit longer than I had hoped, but I have to trust the process."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In happier times, Morris reflected on first interacting with the father of her child in 2014 and quickly bonding over their shared love of music. "[Ryan's] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that's how we met," she admitted.
"We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn't know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other, and now that we aren't just songwriters, we're artists, the timing of being married and also touring is very chaotic at times," the chart-topper noted.