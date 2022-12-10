King Charles Wants To 'Stay Out' Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Drama, He 'Hates Confrontation': Royal Expert
King Charles III does not want to be dealing with his son and daughter-in-law's drama.
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to grab headlines amid the release of the first three episodes of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, His Majesty is trying to stay away from it all.
Royal expert Tom Bower has since addressed how Charles and the rest of the royal family have been handling the aftermath of their tell-all — in which the couple talks about their lives behind palace walls — pointing out to a news outlet: "Well, they’re shocked by it all."
"The question is only — this is really a story in the air — is whether they're going to do an interview to rebut the claims, or whether they're going to strip them [Harry and Meghan] of the titles," said Tom on Thursday, December 8, of how the remaining royals will navigate this time.
Though it was believed that Harry and Meghan would make amends with the prestigious family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the author said, "there was never any chance of it."
"The whole problem is that Charles hates confrontation, and someone who had dinner with him earlier this week told me that he wants to stay out of it," the expert continued to tell a news publication. "But I think that it’ll be impossible for him to stay out of it."
Harry and his father have been estranged ever since the former and Meghan decided to leave their senior royal duties in 2020 and move to Montecito, Calif.
Despite knowing he didn't have the approval of many when choosing to ditch his royal digs for a Hollywood life, Harry backed his decision whole-heartedly, saying in their docuseries, "I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mom [Princess Diana]. I didn’t want history to repeat itself."
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan were released on Thursday, with another three coming out next Thursday, December 15.