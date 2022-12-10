King Charles Wants To 'Stay Out' Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Drama, He 'Hates Confrontation': Royal Expert

Royal expert Tom Bower has since addressed how Charles and the rest of the royal family have been handling the aftermath of their tell-all — in which the couple talks about their lives behind palace walls — pointing out to a news outlet: "Well, they’re shocked by it all."

"The question is only — this is really a story in the air — is whether they're going to do an interview to rebut the claims, or whether they're going to strip them [Harry and Meghan] of the titles," said Tom on Thursday, December 8, of how the remaining royals will navigate this time.