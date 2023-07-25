Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Wedding Ring After Shocking Separation Bombshell

"You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on," Richards explained during the live stream. "And people must assume now, 'Oh, because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time, that's why I didn't have my ring on.' That's not why I didn't have my ring on."

According to the Halloween actress, it was not an issue of the state of her marriage to the Buying Beverly Hills star, but rather the forgetfulness of everyday life as to why she was not rocking the bauble. "I didn't have my ring on because I lift weights, and it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts," she explained. "So, I take the ring off when I'm lifting weights."