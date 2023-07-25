Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Wedding Ring After Shocking Separation Bombshell
Kyle Richards is clearing the air as to why she was photographed not wearing her wedding ring.
During an Amazon Live chat on Monday, July 24, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke out again about the reports that she and Mauricio Umansky have separated after nearly three decades of marriage.
"You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on," Richards explained during the live stream. "And people must assume now, 'Oh, because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time, that's why I didn't have my ring on.' That's not why I didn't have my ring on."
According to the Halloween actress, it was not an issue of the state of her marriage to the Buying Beverly Hills star, but rather the forgetfulness of everyday life as to why she was not rocking the bauble. "I didn't have my ring on because I lift weights, and it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts," she explained. "So, I take the ring off when I'm lifting weights."
Richards — who shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Umansky — further explained her youngest child needed a ride to school in the middle of her workout, so she quickly left the house without remembering to put her band back on.
"I jumped in the car and we were running to grab muffins and coffee she wanted to bring for her teacher in the morning, and paparazzi saw me without a ring," the Bravo star added.
"And that sparked a lot of stuff on the show that actually wasn't even true, and you'll understand when you see the season. But that is not because Mau and I have been having a hard time. That has nothing to do with why I didn't have a ring on my finger," she continued.
"We had to quickly write a statement saying yes we have had a hard year," she clarified. "People leak stories — sometimes they're true, sometimes they're not true. And we made a point to say that divorce is not being discussed. So, it's weird to have to acknowledged to millions of strangers that you're having problems. It would be nice to work through issues in your life without everybody kinda of watching and weighing in on it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This is the second time Richards has spoken about any trouble in her home life after a report claimed she and Umansky were separating. "Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the reality stars wrote in a joint July 5 statement. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."
"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously," they made clear. "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."